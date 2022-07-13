Who received Gabby and Rachel’s first impression roses? 

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey made their Bachelorette debut. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 19 debuted with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey navigating many firsts.

While Rachel and Gabby are in uncharted territory during this first season with dual leads, there are still traditional formats within the show, such as passing out first impression roses.

Here’s who Rachel and Gabby gave their first impression roses to.

Rachel Recchia deems Tino her early frontrunner

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey met many guys on their first night of The Bachelorette. Jesse Palmer declared that the show featured a record number of men on opening night, with 32 suitors total.

Some men managed to stand out from the crowd, and one man, in particular, caught Rachel’s eye from the very start.

Rachel and Gabby were greeted by contestant Tino when he pulled up in a forklift. Tino explained that he worked in construction, and Rachel was smitten by his first impression. Rachel quickly admitted to Gabby that Tino was her type.

Tino and Rachel bonded later in the night as he aimed to give Rachel a happy memory on a staircase after she notably sobbed on a dramatic staircase during The Bachelor Season 26.

When it came time for Rachel to hand out the coveted first impression rose, she didn’t hesitate to give her first rose to Tino.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Gabby Windey makes out with the receiver of her first impression rose

Gabby had to do a bit more deliberating than Rachel when it came time to decide who to give her first rose to.

When getting to know the men one-on-one, Gabby had several playful interactions with the men, but as she and Rachel noted, the men seemed hesitant to kiss the women.

That all changed with contestant Mario, as he and Gabby shared several kisses during their time together.

While Gabby appeared to have more chemistry with other men, such as Erich, she chose to give her first impression rose to Mario.

On The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, contestants who receive the first impression rose often last a while on the show but not all receive the lead’s final rose.

Clayton Echard gave Teddi Wright his first impression rose on The Bachelor Season 26, and Teddi was sent home before hometowns. Michelle Young gave her first impression rose to Nayte Olukoya, and he did end up being Michelle’s final choice at the end of The Bachelorette Season 18.

Time will tell how long Tino and Mario last on The Bachelorette Season 19.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.