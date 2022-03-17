Who paid for the white couch to be cleaned on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Daisy Kelliher and Cindi Rose weigh in

The self-tanner on the Parsifal III white couch has been one hot topic on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher and charter guest Cindi Rose have weighed in on who paid for the stained white couch to be cleaned.

There’s so much drama surrounding the recent group of Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests. Erica Rose defended her husband Charles Sanders’ behavior after being dragged for being obnoxious about Marcos Spaziani’s food.

The $6500 tip Charles and Erica left also earned a lot of backlash. They blamed the poor tip on the other members of their group not tipping.

Daisy Kelliher and charter guest Cindi Rose weigh in on who paid to have the white couch cleaned

Another issue from the charter was the white couch stained by someone sitting on it wearing self-tanner. Cindi claimed it wasn’t her, but a flashback clip alluded to her being the culprit.

Captain Glenn Shephard informed Cindi the guests would need to cover the cost. When Cindi reiterated the message to some of the other female guests, they were not about to chip in since it wasn’t their fault.

An Instagram Story has emerged from charter guest Susan, who showed Cindi blaming her for the stained couch and claiming she paid for it. Cindi also used the couch cleaning as an excuse for the horrible tip that was left.

“We tipped $19,000 last year and no one tipped as far as Susan, the hair dresser, her husband so the amount plus extra for Susan staining the couch and blaming me. The other guest did not tip they [where] supposed to. We tipped $2,800 a person for a 1 ½ days. I had to [sic] pay extra for Susan staining the sofa. I don’t wear foundation or tanning lotions. Some of our tip and extra cash I handed to the Great captain went for cleaning the sofa. They always clean it. Normally they have wine on it. You can also easily cover a sofa with a slip cover or recover them for $600,” read Cindi’s message.

Daisy reshared what Cindi wrote and had something different to say regarding who paid for the couch.

“I’m dieing. They weren’t charged for the couch we cleaned it,” Daisy wrote in her Instagram Story.

Erica Rose says Cindi paid to have the couch cleaned

During an interview with Another Below Deck podcast, Erica and Charles were asked if the group was dinged for the stain on the white couch.

“My mom handled that situation, and actually, she had given Captain Glenn some cash for that. I don’t think he counted that into the tip, so that did take away from the cash that she had brought. And she does not think it was her. She claims it was a different charter guest,” Erica shared as she admitted she tried to stay out of that drama.

Do you believe Daisy or Cindi’s version of who paid to have the couch cleaned?

