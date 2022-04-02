Who is the Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer? Breaking down the clues

Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Three-Headed Hydra came out and performed for the first time on Wednesday night’s episode.

The episode featured the first clues package for the costumed singer since he was introduced after the sneak peek last month.

Here is what we learned about Three-Headed Hydra after his debut on The Masked Singer.

Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer

After Firefly on the first round of The Masked Singer and moved on to the finale, five new singers arrived on Wednesday night.

Only one will move on as they will eliminate each other for the next two weeks.

These included the Three-Headed Hydra, Lemur, Ringmaster, Miss Teddy, and Armadillo.

At the end of the night, Lemur was unmasked as Christie Brinkley and went home.

Three-Headed Hydra lasted another week, and that will give people more clues to figure out who is under the mask.

The first clues package for the Three-Headed Hydra took fans to Bad Boy Beach. The Men in Black held their noses as if there was a bad smell there.

A drawing of a shark in a splash of water is shown. Hydra blew what looked like purple bubbles, and then there were skis in the background with “Miami” written on them.

The Hydra then smashed a beach ball, and then a photo of a beach ball with a bull on it was shown. There was also a magic “3” ball, and one of them said, “ask your amigos.”

There is then an ATM.

Three-Headed Hydra then sang Hey Soul Sister by Train.

Ken Makes A Legendary Guess On Who Is Behind The Hydra Mask | Season 7 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER

Watch this video on YouTube

Who is Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer?

Most of the judges, as well as fans at home, believe Three-Headed Hydra is a trio of comedians.

The consensus is that this is Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Chevy Chase. This would pay off the amigos hint and the number three, as they starred in Three Amigos.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed John Goodman, Jeff Bridges, and Steve Buscemi from The Big Lebowski.

However, there is also a chance that this isn’t three people at all, but two. It also could make sense to fool people into thinking it is three people since it could be magicians under the costume – Penn & Teller.

The 3 Ball and the cards could lead to the idea of magicians. The two had an Off the Deep End special where they had to escape from shark-infested waters. Penn & Teller’s first TV appearance was on Miami Vice.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.