Who is the richest RHONY star and how did she get her money?

Who is the richest RHONY Housewife? Pic credit:@Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York is one of the most beloved in the Housewives franchise and the women are very successful in their own right. However, we’re trying to find out which one has amassed the largest fortune.

Many of the RHONY ladies have their husbands to credit for the fabulous lifestyle they were first introduced to, but with most of the cast either divorced or single, it’s clear that these women have since carved out their own paths to success.

The current full-time cast members include OGs Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps along with second-season cast member Leah McSweeney and newbie Eboni K. Williams. They are all vying for the top spot of the richest RHONY cast member but the number one pick might surprise you!

Who is the richest RHONY star ?

The Real Housewives of New York City women have all found lucrative ways to add to their bank account but it’s Luann de Lesseps who takes the top stop with a net worth of $25 million.

OG Ramona follows in second place but the turtle time creator has some catching up to do at $18 million.

Next in line is Sonja Morgan who has amassed $8 million over the years and in fourth place is the newest Housewife on the block, Eboni K.Williams whose net worth stands at $3 million. Last in line is Leah McSweeney, whose fortune stands at $1.5 million.

How did Luann de Lesseps get her money?

Say what you want about Luann de Lesseps’ singing ability but it has helped her to amass a small fortune over the years. When we first met Luann, she was married to a count and held the title of countess, but after her divorce, things took a downward spiral for the Real Housewives of New York star.

After a few stints in rehab, Luann was able to turn things around and is now a very successful cabaret star, author, and philanthropist.

Luann started off her entertainment career with the song Money Can’t Buy You Class, which saw its share of success. She then followed that with Chic, C’est la Vie, Girl Code, and Feeling Jovani which have all led to millions of streams and downloads. In fact, the Bravo star now has her own Pandora station.

The RHONY cast member is also the author of an etiquette book titled, Class with the Countess. However, it is Luann’s now flourishing cabaret career that has allowed her the top spot as the richest New York Housewife. The mom-of-two debuted her cabaret show, #CountessAndFriends in 2017 and after its whopping success, she inked a deal with Live Nation to kick off a multi-year national tour.

Luann performed across the country at sold-out venues and has gotten rave reviews about the show. She then followed up on the success of #CountessAndFriends with her latest venture, Marry, F**k, Kill, and has plans to continue touring the country and adding to her fortune.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.