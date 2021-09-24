Who is the richest RHOBH star and how did she get her money?

Who is the richest RHOBH star? Pic credit:@John Tsiavis/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rank as one of the richest franchises in the group and certainly take the top spot for most glamorous.

The RHOBH women are always dressed in designer duds and couture, and they don’t go anywhere without their glam squads- -who are often flown business class when they accompany the women on their cast trips to exotic locations worldwide.

It’s obvious that these women are used to the finer things in life, but which RHOBH star is the richest of them all?

Who is the richest RHOBH star?

The current cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comprises OG Kyle Richards, along with Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and newbie Crystal Minkoff.

They are all vying for the top spot of the richest Housewife and while collectively the full-time cast is worth about $200 million, Kyle Richard owns half of that with a net worth of $100 million. In reality, it’s Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton who would reign supreme with $350 million, but since Kathy is a friend of the show, we’re letting Kyle have this one!

Following behind her in second place is Dorit Kemsley at $50 million and then newbie Crystal a Minkoff at $15 million. Actress Lisa Rinna has amassed $10 million and Garcelle Beauvais is worth $8 million.

Despite her legal woes, Erika Jayne is actually worth $5 million and in the last place is Sutton Stracke at 2.5 million which is shockingly low based on her lifestyle.

Where did Kyle Richards get her money?

Kyle Richards gets a nice paycheck from Bravo having been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the first season and now they’re 11 years into the show.

She reportedly makes $270,000 per season as a cast member and is most likely the highest-paid among the other women being the only original member still on the franchise. However, the bulk of Kyle’s money comes from other lucrative business ventures.

Kyle started out as a child star and has since gone back into the acting world and has taken her talents behind the cameras. She was credited as an executive producer on the short-lived 2018 comedy series American Woman which was loosely based on her childhood.

The 52-year-old is married to successful real estate agent Mauricio Umansky who is the founder and CEO of The Agency. Mauricio’s firm has over 40 offices worldwide with over 700 agents employed by their firm.

Kyle also has her own entrepreneurial endeavors that have added to her net worth over the years. In 2014, the mom-of-four launched her own clothing line through the popular shopping network HSN. This wasn’t Kyle’s first venture into fashion. Several years ago, she had several clothing boutiques known as Kyle by Alene Too in Beverly Hills and a few other cities but they closed in 2015 leaving only the Beverly Hills store, which later closed its doors as well.

However, in 2019 Kyle launched her newest fashion collab Kyle x Shahida– a resort-ready clothing line that was featured on the show and debuted at New York fashion week.

The RHOBH star is the author of a self-help guide titled, Life is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.