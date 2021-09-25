Who is the richest RHOA star and how did she get her money?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies lead quite the lavish lifestyles. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of Bravo’s most popular shows, bringing killer ratings for the network.

There is no question the ladies bring laughs, drama, fights, and an extravagant lifestyle that makes RHOA entertaining season after season. The lavish lives of the cast members have The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans buzzing about who has the most money.

So, who is the richest The Real Housewives of Atlanta star? Let’s take a look.

Who is the richest RHOA star?

Fifteen cast members have been part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta throughout thirteen seasons. Two of the current cast members have been on the series since day one.

All the women have plenty of money in the bank. One of them, though, has quite a bit more than the rest of the ladies.

According to online sources, the richest RHOA star is Kandi Burruss, whose net worth is $30 million. Kandi is the wealthiest of all the cast members to ever appear on the show.

After Kandi, the next in line are three former cast members. Nene Leakes with a $14 Million net worth, Kim Fields has an $8 million fortune, and Phaedra Parks’ fortune is $6 million.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Eva Marcille and Shamari DeVoe are worth $4 million, while Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s net worth is $3 million. Current cast member Cynthia Bailey is next with a $2.5 Million portfolio.

Former RHOA stars Claudia Jordan and DeShawn Snow are worth $1.5 Million, as is current cast member Drew Sidora. Next up is The Real Housewives of Atlanta starlet Kenya Moore and alum Shereé Whitfield coming in at $800,000 each.

Rounding out the group of current cast members is Porsha Williams, whose net worth is $400,000. Last but not least former star, Lisa Wu has $100,000 in the bank.

How did The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss get her money?

Kandi has worked hard for her $30 million dollar fortune. She is a woman of many talents.

The 45-year-old broke onto the music scene in 1992 as part of the group Xscape. Once the group broke up, Kandi decided to try her hand at songwriting. Kandi found success writing songs for music stars like Whitney Houston, Usher, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys.

The Bravo personality has the entrepreneurial spirit in her for sure. Kandi started her own records label, launched a line of sex toys, and opened several restaurants in Atlanta with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Kandi also earns income from appearing on RHOA, which is allegedly around $2 million per season.

There you have it The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans. Kandi Burruss is the wealthiest of them all.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.