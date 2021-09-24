Who is the richest MAFS star and how did they get their money?

Married at First Sight stars have had all sorts of professions and some are quite high-paying. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight has featured people from a wide range of backgrounds and professions, with many MAFS stars having high-income jobs and eventually increasing their wealth through their involvement within the franchise.

While some MAFS stars are more braggadocios about their wealth, like MAFS Season 12 villain Chris Williams who was very vocal about his six-figure income, there are two stars whose net worth reportedly surpasses six figures.

Based on public reports, the following two stars appear to have the highest estimated net worth in the Married at First Sight franchise.

Jamie Otis has a rags to riches story

Jamie Otis and her husband Doug were one of the first couples to ever get matched on Married at First Sight and they are the longest-lasting couple within the franchise.

Jamie has been very involved with MAFS since debuting on Married at First Sight Season 1 and has become one of the faces of the franchise.

Shortly after her season of MAFS, Jamie took gigs interviewing couples from later seasons and even starred in the spinoff Married at First Sight: The First Year, a series that documented Doug and Jamie’s lives as newlyweds alongside fellow newlyweds Cortney and Jason.

Lately, Jamie Otis works as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered and also as one of the stars on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam. Jamie also currently has 869k followers on Instagram and appears to make an income from her social media platform as well.

Jamie is very vulnerable about her life on social media and she has been open about the financial struggles her family faced growing up. She’s come a long way from living in immense poverty as a child.

Having worked as a television personality for several years now, Jamie has accumulated a substantial amount of wealth largely through her many Married at First Sight projects.

It is estimated that Jamie Otis has a net worth of one million dollars.

Jamie’s estimated net worth and pay-per-episode on her MAFS projects make her likely to be one of the richest MAFS stars.

Jamie Thompson works in a lucrative field

Jamie Otis isn’t the only MAFS star, nor the only Jamie in the franchise, with an estimated seven-figure net worth.

Jamie Thompson appears to have attained his wealth by working as a financial technician and, according to his Instagram bio, he’s a self-described tech guru. Jamie and his MAFS wife, Beth, even moved out to Santa Barbra in order for Jamie to pursue a job at a major tech company on the West Coast.

Jamie and Beth are also cast members on Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam, which likely contributes to their income.

While Jamie’s official salary and net worth are undisclosed, Jamie Thompson is reported to have an estimated net worth of one million dollars, which would also make him atop the list of richest MAFS stars.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.