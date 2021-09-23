Who is the richest Bachelor Nation star and how did they get their money?

Bachelor Nation is curious to know which star from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette has the highest net worth. Pic credit: ABC

It’s no secret that dating on national television TV pays well and aside from finding love, money is one of the reasons contestants apply for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

While there are plenty of wealthy Bachelor stars that come from the franchise, some are simply richer than others due to their backgrounds prior to going on the show or what they’ve done with their platform since going on the show.

The question then becomes which Bachelor Nation star has the highest net worth.

Bachelor Nation stars with the highest net worths

Some of the wealthier Bachelor Nation stars will be familiar faces to recent fans of the franchise.

For instance, The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown has a net worth of $1.5 million.

She went from “Beast Mode Hannah” on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor to leading her own season.

After that, she created a strong platform for herself on social media and went on to compete in and win Dancing With The Stars.

She also has a beauty pagaent past that could’ve contributed to her net worth.

Ryan Sutter, the husband of the first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, has a net worth of $2 million.

Recent Bachelor lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. has a net worth of $4 million. His wealth likely comes from his race car driving career but the money from being on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor couldn’t have hurt.

Emily Maynard, from Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor and star of The Bachelorette Season 8, has an impressive net worth of $5 million.

Her respective pick, Jef Holm has a net worth of $3 million, but that’s mostly thanks to being a CEO and co-founder at People Water.

However, others are from the very early years of the 20-year franchise.

Jesse Palmer from The Bachelor Season 5 has a net worth of $6 million. Jesse’s income primarily comes from his NFL career as a quarterback. After his time as The Bachelor, he went to become a correspondent for Good Morning America and DailyMailTV.

Travis Stork, the star of The Bachelor Season 8, has a net worth of $8 million. He was a doctor prior to going on The Bachelor.

He got that Bachelor money and then went on to become the host of daytime TV talk show The Doctors.

Ed Swiderski has an impressive net worth of $10 million. Surprisingly, he only appeared on one season of the show and was picked by The Bachelorette star Jillian Harris.

However, he also has a successful career as an entrepreneur and author.

Who is the richest Bachelor Nation star?

The richest Bachelor has an insanely high net worth. His name his Prince Lorenzo Borghese and he was the star of The Bachelor Season 9.

The season took place in his hometown in Italy but the contestants were from America.

The Italian-American is worth a whopping $50 million.

While his appearance on The Bachelor and Celebrity Big Brother UK added a chunk to his wealth, it comes from his connection to the House of Borghese.

While he isn’t a real “Prince,” he is connected to an establishment of Italian wealth that has been around for centuries.

It’s unlikely that any Bachelor star will be able to surpass Prince Lorenzo’s wealth any time soon.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.