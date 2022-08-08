A familiar face returns to Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Who is the new deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7? That’s the question many fans are asking as bosun Raygan Tyler gets fired.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med is only a few episodes in, but the focus has been primarily on the lackluster bosun.

Crashing into a dolphin due to Raygan not calling distance correctly was the final straw for Captain Sandy Yawn.

It was pretty clear before Captain Sandy decided to give Raygan her walking papers that Storm was going to be moved up to bosun.

Although some Below Deck Mediterranean fans thought it was all a set-up to have Malia White return, she has confirmed she won’t be back as a bosun.

That begs the question, who joins Storm Smith, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Jason Gaskell on the deck team?

Let’s take a look.

Warning the remainder of this article contains spoilers from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 from Peacock early access.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is the new deckhand on Below Deck Med Season 7?

Below Deck Med Season 6 star Courtney Veale is the new deckhand. It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise as photos leaked last summer of the blonde beauty filming with Captain Sandy and Zee.

This time around, Courtney will be part of the exterior instead of the interior. Courtney revealed working inside all the time got to her last season, so after filming she worked to learn the ropes on deck.

That doesn’t mean that Chief stew Natasha Webb won’t utilize Courtney’s interior skill. Courtney immediately gets pulled in to help with service as Natasha frets over her love life and Kyle Viljoen deals with tooth pain.

There’s no doubt Courtney has a bit of brightness and happiness needed for this Season 7 crew. The group has been dullsville; besides Raygan being a horrible bosun and Dave White and Natasha’s boatmance falling apart.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn teases Season 7 shockers

Captain Sandy Yawn has promised Below Deck Mediterranean fans that shocking things happen in Season 7 of the hit show.

While speaking with Showbiz CheatSheet, the captain promised viewers just need to stick around because the shocking moments are coming.

“Viewers need to stick around, to be honest. I think a lot of stuff will be shocking. I was. I’m shocked. And I had no idea that was happening,” she spilled to the website.

There’s no question that Below Deck Med Season 7 hasn’t been that great. Perhaps it’s because Season 5 and 6 gave fans so much juicy drama.

Hopefully, that will change now that Ragyan Tyler is gone, Courtney Veale has joined the team, and Dave White and Natasha Webb have gone their separate ways.

What do you think of Below Deck Med Season 7?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.