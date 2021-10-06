Who is the ‘most beautiful’ Teen Mom OG star? Expert rated stars’ beauty based on the Golden Ratio

An expert studied the faces of the cast of Teen Mom OG and revealed who is “most beautiful.” Pic credit: MTV

An expert rated the beauty of the cast of Teen Mom OG based on the Golden Ratio, and two moms came out on top as “the most beautiful.”

The cast of Teen Mom OG, both past and present, was recently studied by a beauty expert using a scientific theory to score their faces.

Lucy Williams, the owner of Aurielle Aesthetics based out of Wiltshire, England, analyzed several pics of the cast, including Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood. Not included in the study is Bristol Palin, who only joined the cast of Teen Mom OG for one season.

Lucy is also credited with using the Golden Ratio to determine that Kim Kardashian is the most beautiful among her sisters, according to The Sun, who reported Lucy’s findings.

Using the Golden Ratio, also known as the Beauty Equation, the moms’ natural beauty was rated using the length and width of their faces to come up with a ratio.

An ideal ratio is 1.6, meaning the face is approximately 1.5 times longer than it is wide. Phi, as the mathematical equation is known, lists the ideal facial proportions as 3:2:3.

According to Oprah.com, the Golden Ratio dates back to the European Renaissance, when artists and architects used the mathematical formula to determine someone’s beauty based on the ratio of their facial features.

Farrah Abraham scores perfect Golden Ratio

After reviewing Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s facial measurements, Lucy determined her score to be 3:2:3, the ideal facial proportions, making her one of the most beautiful cast members.

Farrah, who joined the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff show, has possibly had the most cosmetic surgery of all the Teen Mom OG castmates, both past and present.

Because of her changing facial features, Lucy used two pics of Farrah — one before surgery and one more recent — to determine her Golden Ratio.

Lucy noted, “with her face width being more equal across all facial thirds with her cheeks wider and chin slimmer, I would say she now has a heart shape face, also known as the most attractive face shape.”

“In Farrah’s most recent pics her facial thirds are more equal and balanced giving her a better golden ratio than her before,” she added.

Cheyenne Floyd has a ‘perfect face’

Cheyenne Floyd, one of the current cast members on Teen Mom OG, tied with Farrah for a perfect Golden Ratio, making them the two most beautiful Teen Mom OG cast members.

According to Lucy, Cheyenne has a “perfect face” compared to her castmates.

“In my opinion, she has the perfect face out of all her Teen Mom cast. She has a prominent forehead and strong chin, giving her the most-wanted heart shape face,” Lucy said of Cheyenne.

“In regard to the golden ratio, the length of her face is 1.6 times the width of her face giving her a perfect golden ratio,” she added.

Catelynn Baltierra has ‘striking blue eyes’

With Lucy noting Catelynn’s “striking blue eyes” as her most prominent feature, the Teen Mom OG veteran scored a 3:2:2 as her Golden Ratio.

Although it’s not quite a perfect score, Catelynn’s proportions rival her castmates’. She was feeling herself recently when she showed off her striking blue eyes in a selfie on Instagram.

“Catelynn has a perfect golden ratio in regard to the length to width of her face, they are in perfect proportions of the 1.6 golden ratios,” Lucy said of Catelynn.

Catelynn “also has the perfect eye width between her eyes and forehead, as the width of a single eye is the same distance between both eyes giving her a perfect eye golden ratio,” she added.

Amber Portwood has ‘beautiful high cheekbones’

Coming in with a Golden Ratio of 2:2:3, Amber has a classic round face shape and high cheekbones, according to Lucy.

“Amber has lovely petite features with a subtle jawline,” Lucy said, “

Her face is about the same width as the length, with the lower third of her face being slightly longer than the upper parts.

“This suggests that she has a round face shape, as she has a longer lower third of her face this gives her a ratio of 2.2.3. Although not a perfect golden ratio, her beautiful high cheekbones compliment her natural beauty.”

Maci Bookout’s face has ‘beautiful balance’

Maci Bookout, another veteran cast member on Teen Mom OG, scored an identical ratio to Catelynn Baltierra, coming in at 3:2:2.

Lucy noted Maci’s facial balance, “Maci has a beautiful balance to her face shape,” she said. “Her forehead is in line with her jawline and her jawline and chin are nice and strong.”

“Her face is a lot longer than the width giving her a combination of rectangle and oval face shape,” Lucy said of Maci’s facial features.

“Maci’s face length is 2.1 times the width of her face, which is a lot longer than the desired 1.6 golden ratio,” she added.

“However, her eye to lip ratio is perfect and her pupil runs perfectly in line with the outer edge of her mouth making her face more pleasing on the eye giving her overall balance and harmony to the face.”

Mackenzie McKee’s face has a ‘natural balance’

Also, coming in with a 3:2:2 ratio like Catelynn and Maci, Mackenzie McKee has a “typical rectangular face shape,” as Lucy found.

Lucy also pointed out the balance between Mackenzie’s facial features, “She has a minimal curve to her cheekbones and her forehead follows down straight to her strong square jawline.”

“Her face is about 1.5 as long as it is wide, giving her an overall natural balance to the face.”

So, do you agree with the expert’s analysis? Are Farrah Abraham and Cheyenne Floyd the most beautiful stars from Teen Mom OG?

