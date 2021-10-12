Who is the ‘most beautiful’ Teen Mom 2 star? An expert reveals their findings using the Golden Ratio

The cast of Teen Mom 2, past and present, was ranked on their beauty by an expert using the Golden Ratio. Pic credit: MTV

A beauty expert ranked the cast of Teen Mom 2, past and present, on their beauty using the Golden Ratio. Read on to find out which mom earned the title of “most beautiful.”

The same expert who previously rated the cast of Teen Mom OG on their beauty used the same mathematical equation — known as Phi — to analyze the faces of the cast of Teen Mom 2.

The Golden Ratio was used by ancient Greeks to determine beauty, with the idea that “the closer the ratios of a face, body part, or room are to the number 1.62, the more beautiful it becomes,” according to The Sun, who reported the study’s results.

Ideally, facial proportions should measure at a 3:2:3 ratio when analyzing the areas between the forehead, nose, and chin.

The expert’s verdict is in, and some might be surprised by the results.

Lucy Williams, who owns Aurielle Aesthetics based out of Wiltshire, England, performed the analysis.

According to the expert’s study, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has “the most beautiful” face out of the entire cast, past and present.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans earns the title of ‘most beautiful’ with a perfect 3:2:3 ratio

Williams said of the Teen Mom 2 alum, “Jenelle has a beautiful balance and perfect symmetry to her face shape. In my opinion, she is the most beautiful,” scoring her at 3:2:3, a perfect Golden Ratio.

Williams said Jenelle’s heart-shaped face and widow’s peak set her apart from the other moms.

“She has the most perfect heart face shape with a wide forehead, strong jaw, and chin,” Williams continued. “She also has the classic ‘widow’s peak,’ a V-shape in the middle of her hairline, which is a strong feature associated with heart face shapes.”

“Her eye to lip ratio is perfect and her pupil runs perfectly in line with the outer edge of her mouth on the eye giving her overall balance and harmony to the face,” Williams added.

“Another contributing factor to her beauty is Jenelle’s length of her ears being the same length as her nose, giving balance and symmetry. Her face is perfectly segmented into fifths, giving her, overall, the most perfect golden ratio out of the Teen Mom [2] cast,” the expert concluded of Jenelle’s measurements.

These days, it’s hard to tell if Jenelle’s beauty is all-natural, but she did recently shut down rumors that she had a Brazilian butt lift. In the past, she’s admitted to having a breast augmentation and lip fillers.

Briana DeJesus also gets perfect score with her strong jaw and facial balance

Briana DeJesus tied Jenelle as far as ratios go, also scoring a perfect Golden Ratio of 3:2:3.

The 27-year-old mom of two underwent several plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures to enhance her beauty, including a Brazilian butt lift (and later revision), breast augmentation, and most recently, lip fillers.

According to Williams, “Briana has a lovely face shape. Her face is a lot longer than it is wide and her forehead and cheeks are the same widths.”

“She also has a strong jaw giving her a combination of oval and rectangle face shapes,” she added.

“Although Brianna’s face is a lot longer than it is wide, the thirds of Briana’s face are equal across all parts which gives her an overall balance to her face,” Williams concluded.

Kail Lowry’s lips set her apart, scores a perfect Golden Ratio

Kail is another Teen Mom 2 star who has undergone plastic surgery. She has admitted to a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, fat transfer, dental veneers, Botox in her forehead area, and fillers in her lips.

Williams noted that Kail has a unique diamond face shape, saying, “Kailyn has beautiful high cheekbones with a smaller width to the forehead and wide jaw giving her a beautiful diamond face shape.”

“Her pupils are in perfect line with her lips and her lips are equal which in perfect symmetry, gives her a perfect golden ratio to her lips,” she added.

Leah Messer has perfect symmetry, scores perfect Golden Ratio

Leah Messer has been open about plastic surgery and claims that although she doesn’t partake in a few tweaks here and there, she doesn’t bash anyone who does.

During an Instagram Story in June, Leah told her fans, “Let me just say, first and foremost, I will never, ever, knock what another woman chooses to do with her body at any given time. But, plastic surgery has just never been for me. I’m scared!”

Leah has “perfect symmetry and balance to her face,” according to Williams, who also said the 29-year-old mom of three has a combination face shape.

“Her face is longer than it is wide plus her cheeks and jaw are the same width, suggesting she has a combination of rectangle and heart face shape,” Williams added.

Leah scored a perfect all-around score and Williams said of the MTV star, “Her pupils are perfectly in line with her smile and her face is perfectly segmented into fifths across the face giving her a perfect all-around lovely golden ratio.”

Jade Cline has perfect symmetry, scores a 3:2:3 with her ‘petite’ features

Jade is another mom from the cast of Teen Mom 2 who has admitted to having plastic surgery. Her Brazilian butt lift and full-body liposuction surgery were documented on Teen Mom 2 and she has been showing off the results ever since.

“Jade has beautiful, petite features, “Williams said of her assessment of Jade’s facial features. “She has a subtle jawline, and her face is around the same width as the length giving her a round face shape.”

A less-than-perfect score in width-to-length doesn’t affect Jade’s overall beauty, though, according to Williams. “Although the width to length of her face is 1.4 — slightly under the perfect golden ratio of 1.6 — her face is equal across all thirds of her face, giving her an overall perfect symmetry to the face,” she added.

Ashley Jones’ heart-shaped face has natural balance

Ashley has also been vocal about having cosmetic procedures done, but hers didn’t end with a happy story. Ashley shared a terrifying experience she had when she had an allergic reaction to fillers in her face, landing her a stay in the hospital.

Williams said of the Teen Mom 2 star and mom of one, “Ashley has a typical heart face shape. She has a narrow, strong jawline; plus her forehead and cheekbones are a similar width.”

When it comes to length versus width, Ashley’s score was perfect and Williams added, “Her face is about 1.5 as long as it is wide giving the perfect 1.6 golden ratios giving her an overall natural balance to the face.”

Chelsea Houska’s smile sets her apart from the other moms

Chelsea has denied having much work done, although Teen Mom 2 fans speculate the mom of four likes to plump her pout with lip injections and possibly cheek fillers.

The first thing Williams noticed about Chelsea’s beauty is her pearly whites.

“Chelsea has a beautiful big smile which is the first thing I’m drawn to,” Williams revealed of Chelsea, whose dad Randy is a dentist. “Her forehead, cheeks, and jaw are all the same width. Her face is longer than it is wide, suggesting that she has an oval or long face shape.”

“Although it’s not a perfect golden ratio, Chelsea’s length is approximately 1.5 times the width of her face giving her a perfect width-to-length ratio,” Williams concluded.

So the verdict is in — Jenelle Evans has earned the title of “most beautiful” Teen Mom 2 star in this assessment.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.