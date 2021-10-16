Who is the Hamster on The Masked Singer Season 6?

Hamster from The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The best part about watching The Masked Singer is trying to figure out who is under that costume, and in the case of Hamster in Season 6, it isn’t a sure thing.

There are clues given and then there are the songs that they sing under the costumes.

So far this season, we have seen six singers unmasked.

Octopus was NBA star Dwight Howard. Mother Nature was actress Vivica A. Fox. Pufferfish was singer Toni Braxton. Dalmation was rapper Tyga. Baby was comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Finally, this past week saw Cupcake unmask as singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters.

But what about Hamster?

Who is Hamster on The Masked Singer?

There are a lot of clues for each singer in their packages, and here is what we learned about Hamster from their package.

Hamster said they have famous friends and hop from one project to another. They also said they can’t believe they have been friends for so many years.

They also had a neon blue water bottle.

The second package added some more hints. They said they are a “party animal” and they lived in a big city with their “best pals” while they were in their 20s.

There is also a vase with water in it, which might tie in with the water bottle from the first package.

From those clues, it is almost assured that this person lives in a big city with their friends, and has for a long time, and that it has something to do with water and partying.

Hamster’s songs on Masked Singer so far

The songs that the Masked Singer contestants sing always tie into their identities.

So, what do we have so far?

In Week 2, Hamster sang Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison as a Wildcard. The locker was covered in moss and they said they liked to play baseball.

In Week 3, it was Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen. The clues in this performance included a hard hat and a beer helmet.

So, putting all the clues together, here is what we came up with.

The big city is almost surely New York City. The pals that he has lived with and remained close to would be the Saturday Night Live cast. The baseball, beer helmet, and hard hat lead to things that happened in some movies.

We believe the Hamster is actor/comedian Rob Schneider.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.