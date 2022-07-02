Who is The Dremeka Choir on America’s Got Talent and where can you follow them on Instagram?

Dremeka Choir on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Sometimes, the judges and audience on America’s Got Talent are taken completely by surprise.

This can be an audition that goes horribly wrong, and sometimes it is an audition that shocks the judges enough to cause them to want to see more.

In some cases, like with contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov, all four judges will say yes, even after one – Simon Cowell in that situation – hit his red buzzer early.

In other cases, such as with this week’s Dremeka Choir, one judge quickly hits the red buzzer and refuses to change her mind.

Here is what you need to know about Dremeka Choir and why Heidi Klum wanted nothing to do with them.

Who is Dremeka Choir on America’s Got Talent?

When Drekeka Choir walked out onto the stage, the judges looked curious.

When Pierre-Luc Senecal introduced himself and the Dremeka Choir, Sofia Vergara looked intrigued and mentioned that Simon Cowell loves choirs, which he agreed with.

When asked what Dremeka meant, Pierre said it was a very ancient word meaning dream machine. He said they were there to make people dream.

They got the cue to start and then the judges sat in shock at what they saw.

Dremeka Choir is the world’s only heavy metal choir, according to Pierre.

Their performance started with an all-growled version of O-Fortuna, and none of the judges knew what to think. Heidi Klum hit her red buzzer.

However, once they kicked into the second part of the performance – a growling cover of Britney Spears’ Toxic, the crowd went nuts, and Simon broke out into a huge grin.

When they finished, everyone but Heidi was sold.

“I’m more for going over onto the dark side occasionally, so I get it,” Simon said.

Sofia was also impressed.

“I thought it was so unexpected. I thought it was going to be super boring. I was dreading it,” she said. “But then suddenly I was like in some kind of movies with dragons or vampires or something. I thought it was very spectacular and creative.”

The Dremeka Choir got three yes votes, with only Heidi dissenting, and they moved on.

“Is that really a million-dollar act? I don’t know, you know?” Heidi said. “It was not really resonating with me because at the end of the day [it was] not really pleasant for me.”

Where can you find Dremeka Choir on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can find Dremeka Choir on Instagram at @growlerschoir.

The group has 1,184 followers and 49 posts. Their bio reads, “As seen on AGT, Growlers Choir (Dremeka Choir) is the only metal choir in the world!”

AGT shared their thanks, writing, “THANK YOU @growlerschoir for bringing @britneyspears’ music to the #AGT stage.”

