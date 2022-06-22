Who is Testa on America’s Got Talent and where can you find him on Instagram?

Testa on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

When it comes to danger acts, not a lot of them make it far on America’s Got Talent.

However, these acts are just as important and big as any singer or dancer on the show. The winners of America’s Got Talent get to perform in a Vegas show, and danger acts are huge in Las Vegas.

This season has seen Blade 2 Blade take a knife-throwing act and even put Simon Cowell in the middle of it. Oleksandr Yenivatov is a contortionist who tells a story with his body-bending acts.

This week’s danger act came from a man named Testa.

Here is what you need to know about Testa from America’s Got Talent.

Who is Testa on America’s Got Talent?

In his promo before his act, Testa said that he has been testing the limits of his body since he was a child. He said he will risk everything to try to have his own show.

Testa is also no stranger to the staged competition shows, as he also appeared on Romania’s Got Talent. He did terrifying acts, like sticking a drill up his nose and walking on fire and knives.

Earlier in this episode, a man put a stick through his tongue, but he was buzzed off quite quickly. Testa had an uphill battle if he wanted to get yes votes to move on.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He performed on AGT with Neftis Paloma, a dancer and adventure companion.

Testa shocked the judges and audience with his act, leaving some hiding their eyes behind their hands.

He started by putting his foot over a flame and letting it burn his feet. He then showed how sharp four blades were and then had them put onto a platform, one above the next. He then stood on each blade and balanced on the sharp edge to walk up them to the top. Then, he took one more blade, put it in a holder, laid his chin on it, and then hung from it, with the sharp edge on his chin holding him up.

He then leaped down and bowed to the crowd, who were horrified yet gave him a standing ovation.

Judge Sofía Vergara said she has a love and hate relationship because she loves to see them but hates watching them. She said Testa gave her all those feelings. All four judges gave him a yes vote.

Where can you find Testa on Instagram?

Fans can follow Testa on Instagram at @fakir.testa.

He has 2,195 followers and 133 posts. His bio reveals he is a Guinness World Record holder.

In regard to his appearance on America’s Got Talent, Testa wrote, “🇺🇸 America’s Got Talent, a dream came true ! It wasn’t easy, a few years of hard training and finally we are in the biggest variety tv show on earth, thanks life!!”

Testa also has the video of his Guinness World Record accomplishment just four months ago. He walked 10 meters on blades in only one minute, five seconds.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.