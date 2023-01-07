Who is Teen Mom reunion host Dr. Drew? Here’s everything you need to know

Dr. Drew poses at the 42nd Annual Maple Ball held at the Montage in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Dr. Drew Pinsky is best known for his role as the host of the Teen Mom reunions and his former radio talk show, Loveline, but what else is there to know about him?

The 64-year-old, nationally known simply as Dr. Drew, has been married to his wife, Susan Pinsky, since 1991, and they share three children, triplets Douglas, Jordan, and Paulina.

Dr. Drew is a practicing physician, board-certified internist, and addictionologist with an impressive resume.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Amherst College and his M.D. from the University of Southern California School of Medicine. He’s also a Diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine and a fellow with the American College of Physicians.

In addition, Dr. Drew was appointed to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and serves on the Board of Directors for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. He’s also a prostate cancer survivor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Pasadena, California native has also earned a reputation for himself as a media personality.

Some of the topics Dr. Drew tackles in his career as a broadcaster are cultural and political trends, social issues, religion, sex, and health.

Dr. Drew Pinsky is a board-certified doctor and media personality

The Teen Mom reunion host also hosts his latest podcast, Dr. Drew After Dark (similar to Loveline), as well as the Dr. Drew Podcast, Ask Dr. Drew, and The Adam and Drew Show featuring his co-host Adam Carolla.

Dr. Drew’s Loveline show was a hit with young adults who called in for uncensored advice on sex and relationships.

His work as an addiction specialist landed him roles as the host of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew as well as Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Dr. Drew is also a public speaker and has appeared on popular television shows such as Rachael Ray, Ellen, Oprah, The View, Dr. Oz, Wendy Williams, Jimmy Kimmel, Good Morning America, Today Show, Steve Harvey Show, and the Fox News Channel.

Teen Mom viewers criticize Dr. Drew’s work as the reunion host

As far as Dr. Drew’s work as the co-host of the Teen Mom reunions – alongside Nessa Diab – he has come under fire from viewers for what they perceive to be him pressing the cast members too hard.

Teen Mom viewers called for Dr. Drew to be fired, claiming that he enables Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s behavior, puts guests on the spot, and tries to force them to go to therapy.

Will Dr. Drew bring back VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew?

Earlier this year, Dr. Drew appeared as a guest on Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry’s podcast, Barely Famous. The duo discussed his work on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, and Kail was adamant about bringing the show back to VH1’s airwaves and even offered to be his first patient.

Will Kail and Dr. Drew collaborate to bring back the popular reality TV show? If they can get the network on board, perhaps they can revive the former hit series.

Dr. Drew was fully on board with Kail’s suggestion, telling her, “VH1 owns it… either tell them to release it so I can go do it somewhere else and they can be partners in it — maybe they won’t let it go anywhere — or let’s do it!”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.