Who is Skunk on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues

Skunk on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: @maskedsingerfox/Instagram

The Masked Singer is eliminating two people on tonight’s episode and one of the singers in danger is Skunk.

Skunk will battle it out with Bull, Pepper, and Jester, and two of these people will go home, leaving Group A with two singers to head into the final rounds.

Here is what we know about Skunk.

Who is Skunk from The Masked Singer?

Skunk has been here since the very beginning of the season of The Masked Singer.

In that first appearance, she sang Diamonds by Sam Smith and was safe. That week saw a double elimination with Octopus (Dwight Howard) and Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox) going home.

Skunk was back for the second episode and sang It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World by James Brown. That night Pufferfish (Toni Braxton) went home.

Skunk was back in Week 3 to sing Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight & The Pips. That night, Baby (Larry the Cable Guy) went home.

Skunk had a fourth song in Week 5 when she sang Square Biz by Teena Marie. That was the night Hamster (Rob Schneider) went home.

So, who is Skunk on The Masked Singer?

In the clues, Skunk said there are “two sides to every story” and she wants to tell her side. She also said people think she is quick to fight, but that is not true.

Skunk also said she took a break to focus on her family and showed a ticket to Seoul.

Skunk also said that school was always easy and she had a scholarship but got some news that changed everything. She ended up with the “greatest degree” she could have gotten. She also held a book called Iron Out Your Swing.

Skunk also said she threw “epic parties” and is friends with the Pufferfish (Toni Braxton). She also said the digits 607 would make her feel like a “dream girl.”

We are certain that Skunk is Faith Evans.

Faith Evans attended Fordham University but left school when she had her first daughter. She didn’t return and went into the music industry instead.

Could Seoul be a hint for Soul, as in Soul Train, which gave Faith Evans a lifetime achievement award in 2018?

As for “607,” that is shorthand for “I miss you,” which was the name of a Faith Evans song.

What is happening this week on The Masked Singer?

This week, there will be a double elimination occurring on The Masked Singer.

This means two of the following will go home from Group A: Skunk, Jester, Pepper, or Bull.

The Group B competitors get a week’s break from possible elimination. This includes Queen of Hearts, Caterpillar, Mallard, and Banana Split.

It will be interesting to see if any judge uses the buzzer since it has not come into play yet this season.

It will also give fans a double-dose of one of the best parts of the show – unmasking the singers and seeing if our guesses are right.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.