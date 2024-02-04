Who is Rishi Singh’s wife Maria Ramirez? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance star’s bride

Rishi Singh shocked 90 Day Fiance fans when he married Maria Ramirez over the weekend.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 alum had just hard-launched his fiancee on Instagram, and before we knew it, the two became husband and wife.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rishi and Maria tied the knot in his native India, sharing footage of their momentous occasion on Instagram.

Rishi filmed his proposal to Maria – of course, she accepted – and soon after, their festive wedding ceremony ensued.

So, who is the woman who captured Rishi’s heart?

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Maria Ramirez.

Everything to know about Rishi’s wife, Maria Lulu Ramirez

Rishi’s bride’s full name is Maria Lulu Ramirez, and she describes herself as a chef, Creative Concept Developer, photographer, videographer, and writer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Maria is a native of Copenhagen, Denmark, and is a self-proclaimed “Serial Entrepreneur.”

Part of Maria’s work, utilizing “zero waste system development,” includes arranging pop-ups and food-related events.

Maria is clearly a foodie and considers herself the “Hotsauce Queen of Copenhagen,” and is currently working on a magazine, a book, and hot sauces.

Rishi’s bride also appears to be well-traveled — she attended film school in Barcelona, Spain, attended culinary school in Paris, France, where she earned her Certified Chef De Cuisine, and also studied filmmaking, directing, producing, and editing at New York Film Academy.

Maria appeared on Rishi’s Instagram feed just one week before they tied the knot

Rishi debuted Maria on social media on January 22, 2024. The duo appeared in a post in which Maria planted a kiss on Rishi’s cheek as he smiled, the two of them holding hands in the pic.

In the caption of the Instagram upload, geotagged in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Rishi wrote, “‘Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.’ —Elvis Presley.”

“Love you can’t hide…love is beyond the imagination 💖,” it continued. “Unconventional love 💖… unimaginable love 💕 Love for forever 💞.”

It’s unclear how Rishi met Maria, but it happened quickly. As Monsters and Critics also reported, Rishi and Maria’s days-long nuptials took place just two months after his breakup from Jen Boecher.

Rishi and Jen’s storyline played out during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and presented plenty of red flags in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance fans questioned their relationship’s longevity from the start, and it didn’t take long to prove that their differences were too much to overcome.

