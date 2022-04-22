Who is Prince on The Masked Singer: Breaking down the clues package

Prince on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The last batch of five singers performed on The Masked Singer this week, and while one went home, four lived to fight on.

The unmasked singer was Jack in the Box, which turned out to be controversial former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.

However, there were four singers left after he went home.

Over the next two weeks, Prince, Queen Cobra, Baby Mammoth, and Space Bunny will battle it out for a spot in the finals against Firefly and Ringmaster.

Here is what you need to know about Prince.

What are Prince’s clues on The Masked Singer?

Prince is dressed up as a frog, calling to memory the Frog Prince from fairy tales.

He is a green frog with a crown on his head. He wears a purple robe and performed his song at a table with his loyal followers.

Prince sang Ricky Martin’s La Copa De LA Vida, proving he was fluent in at least singing in Spanish.

But what about Prince’s clues?

He said is, “every part of real royal.” He also sang “You’re All I Need to Get By” while trying on the costume’s headpiece.

The clues package had him wearing a blue and gold letterman jacket, with No. 30 on the front. He also had a diamond ring, which Jenny McCarthy suggested could be a championship ring.

The number 2006 was shown, which judges guessed was a significant year. Finally, a workout ball that read “Mars.”

Who is Prince on The Masked Singer?

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg made her guess. She believed it might be former New York Yankees third baseman and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

“I did see that diamond, so it made me think of a baseball diamond,” Jenny says. “Or the engagement ring could be that infamous ring that he took back from J. Lo. I think it’s Alex Rodriguez!”

Robin Thicke originally thought it was Enrique Iglesias, but he went with a different Yankees star in Derek Jeter.

However, we have a different idea of his identity.

There was one late clue, and that was Jamie Lee Curtis sending in a video message, cheering Prince on.

This leads us to believe that it is Cheyenne Jackson. Of course, things could change with next week’s mega clue, but for now, the Broadway star seems like as good a pick as any.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.