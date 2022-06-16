America’s Got Talent: Who is Oleksandr Yenivatov and where can you find him on Instagram?

Oleksandr Yenivatov on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit NBC

Oleksandr Yenivatov and his wife came performed a contortionist act on America’s Got Talent this week. It was very different from the magicians and extreme acts that had taken place so far on the show.

While they completely confused Simon Cowell, they moved on to the next rounds.

This was because Simon hit his Red X but none of the other judges did so and the other three convinced Simon to reconsider.

Here is what you need to know about Oleksandr Yenivatov on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Oleksandr Yenivatov on America’s Got Talent?

Oleksandr Yenivatov is a Ukrainian contortionist who lives in France at this time.

He has a “Sacha the Frog” persona that was inspired by Regisseur Valentin Gneouchev from the Nikouline Circus in Moscow. Oleksandr learned from Regisseur, but he has continued to evolve his own act since he started in 2001.

Oleksandr won the gold medal at the European Circus Festival in Belgium and a bronze medal at the Festival du Cirque de Demain in Paris. He has also appeared on TV shows like Talents in Germany, France, Russia, Japan, China, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

However, when he and his wife Aurelie Brua Yenivatov came out to perform on America’s Got Talent, it took a lot of people by surprise and completely confused Simon Cowell.

Terry Crews helped bring them out, pushing a gurney with Oleksandr on it. This was Oleksandr’s Frankenstein act. Aurelie was the doctor bringing the monster back to life. This was done with contortionist skills that had the audience gasping.

Simon hit the Red X buzzer quickly, but the other judges remained enraptured. Sophie Vergara and Heidi Klum spoke to each other about how the doctor was bringing her love back and restarting his heart, calling it an amazing story.

By the end, Simon admitted he didn’t get it, and the other judges explained to him what the story was. When Oleksandr said they were Ukrainian, they got a standing ovation.

Howie Mandel, Sophia, and Heidi all gave the couple a yes and Simon took back his Red X and gave a yes as well.

Now, fans can await further performances. On top of Frankenstein, the couple does La Rose, Sacha the Kalinka Frog, and Gentleman.

Where can you find Oleksandr Yenivatov on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow Oleksandr Yenivatov on Instagram at @yenivatov.

He has only 480 followers, but he also has only 10 posts.

Here is a post from their appearance on Das Supertalent 2019.