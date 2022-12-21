Who is Nessa Diab? Here’s everything you need to know about the Teen Mom reunion host

Nessa Diab poses on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nessa Diab has served as the host of the Teen Mom franchise’s reunions for several years, but there’s a lot more to the professional interviewer’s personal and professional life.

The daughter of Egyptian parents, Nessa’s family emigrated to the U.S. before she was born, and she was raised in Southern California.

Nessa has a degree in mass communications from The University of California, Berkeley, and has used her education to expand her career.

Before appearing in the Teen Mom franchise alongside host Dr. Drew Pinsky, Nessa got her start in the entertainment world as the host of Girl Code on MTV, a spinoff of the show Guy Code.

Her experience landed her hosting gigs on other popular MTV shows, spinoffs, and post-season specials, such as The Real World, Snooki & J Woww, and The Challenge reunions. Nessa currently hosts NYC’s radio station, Hot 97, as well as her nationally syndicated radio show, Nessa On Air.

In addition to her radio show work, Nessa also has more than 21,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, Talk Stoop with Nessa. Her YouTube channel touts, “On Talk Stoop, Nessa interviews actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and host of other characters — on our infamous stoop, now in Manhattan. Pull up a chair, pour yourself a cup of tea, and get ready to eavesdrop.”

Everything you need to know about Teen Mom reunion host Nessa Diab

Nessa has been in a relationship with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for several years, and the couple secretly welcomed their first child over the summer.

After contemplating whether to share the news, Nessa decided to share an Instagram post announcing that she had recently become a mother. She gushed over Colin’s role as a father in the post’s caption, writing, “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Nessa and boyfriend Colin Kaepernick are advocates for social injustices

Nessa has been Colin’s number-one supporter, joining her boyfriend in advocating for social justice issues. She defended Colin kneeling during the National Anthem during an NFL game, taking aim at the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell.

The Teen Mom reunion host took to Twitter, where she wrote, “And you @nflcommish STILL have @Kaepernick7 blackballed for peacefully protesting.”

In response, Nessa and Colin created the Know Your Rights Camp. Their website explains the purpose of the organization: “Our mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

Part 2 of the Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion airs on Tuesday, December 27 at 8/7c on MTV.