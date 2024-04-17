Who is Mike Youngquist’s girlfriend Sara Rose? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance star’s new love

Mike Youngquist has moved on from his ex, Natalie Mordovtseva, and is ready to get married again and start a family.

During Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All, Mike made a surprise appearance during one of Natalie’s segments.

Not only did Mike serve Natalie with divorce papers – or rather, he had Debbie Johnson, AKA Mama Debbie, do it for him – but he also confirmed that he’s in a new relationship.

Although Natalie and Mike were still legally married during the Tell All, each of them had been dating other people.

Natalie gave love a try with Josh Weinstein, and Mike revealed that there was a new woman in his life.

Mike told host Shaun Robinson that he and his new lady love had been talking for a year and dating for six months.

Mike Youngquist soft-launched his new girlfriend in 2023

Big Mike went public with Sara Rose in June 2023, uploading a selfie to Instagram.

However, Mike covered most of Sara’s face in the photo, he didn’t tag her Instagram handle, and he didn’t include any details in the caption, just one red and one black heart emoji.

One month later, Mike shared Sara Rose’s full face in yet another selfie, this time gushing over his lady love in the caption.

“Blessed by the god of the universe for this one of a kind person means the world to me,” Mike wrote.

Sara Rose has appeared a couple more times in Mike’s Instagram feed, most recently in December 2023.

Mike uploaded a Reel with footage of a trip they took to Las Vegas in September 2023.

Sara commented on Mike’s December 2023 Instagram post. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

Mike captioned the upload, “Missing my sugar so much I love you baby always♾️🍉❤️😘.”

Sara proclaims her love for Mike on social media

Sara Rose gushed over her boyfriend in the comments section, telling Mike, “I love you so much my watermelon sugar king forever my love.”

So, who is the woman who has stolen Mike’s heart this time around?

Sara’s Instagram profile is private, so we don’t know much about her at this point other than she’s a beautiful brunette whose birthday is July 7.

Sara has 837 followers, her Instagram bio reads, “spread ❤️ and ☮,” and she notes that her Snapchat handle is @sarahrose0707.

Things are serious between Mike and Sara

During the Tell All, Mike confessed to Shaun Robinson that he and Sara weren’t thinking about marriage just yet.

For starters, he was still married to Natalie. But Mike did share that he and Sara were working on moving in together.

Mike and Sara’s relationship came on the heels of his breakup with another brown-haired beauty, Marcia Alves.

Following Mike and Natalie’s split, he gave love a chance with another reality TV star.

Marica starred in VH1’s Rock of Love alongside Poison frontman Bret Michaels. Mike and Marcia dated for eight months before going their separate ways.

Just two months later, Mike unveiled Sara in his Instagram feed.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.