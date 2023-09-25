Who is Meisha Johnson’s ex-husband? Here’s everything we know

Before Nicola Kanaan came along and proposed, Meisha Johnson was married to another man.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer lived a very different life before converting to Catholicism and falling in love with a middle-aged virgin from Israel.

Meisha previously worked as a TV anchor and news/traffic reporter but has since shifted gears in her professional life.

The mom of two is now the Director of Pastoral Care for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and co-founded the website Psalm91.com.

But while Meisha was still working in the television, commercial, and film industry, and before entering the realms of reality TV, she was married and raising two children with her ex-husband.

So, who is the mystery man that Meisha called her husband for seven years and with whom she shares her two daughters, Morea and Svea?

We’ve done some digging and have identified Meisha’s ex-husband and all the details about their marriage and divorce.

Meisha Johnson was previously married to Gustav Wallin for 7 years

Per the Minnesota Official Marriage System, Meisha, 44, became a bride in 2002 at age 21 when she wed Gustav Johan Henrik Wallin, who is two years her senior, in Anoka County, Minnesota.

The former lovebirds tied the knot on July 15, 2002, but less than a decade later, Meisha filed for divorce.

Reportedly, Meisha met Gustav when he was in America as a Swedish foreign exchange student studying abroad. They got married and lived briefly in Sweden before returning to the U.S. and starting a family.

In June 2009, Meisha petitioned to have her and Gustav’s marriage dissolved, and they were eventually granted a divorce.

Per their divorce case, a protective order exists between Meisha and Gustav, although the details surrounding the order aren’t clear. Meisha currently has sole physical custody of her and Gustav’s daughters, Morea and Svea, and he is required to pay her monthly child support per a judge’s order.

Meisha announces her marriage to Gustav has been annulled during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched during Part 1 of the Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All, Meisha shared the exciting news that her former marriage has since been annulled in the eyes of the Catholic Church.

During Sunday night’s Tell All episode, Meisha shared the news that her annulment from her marriage to Gustav was approved. In the eyes of the Catholic Church, an annulment “finds the marriage in question to be, essentially, null and void — it is viewed as having existed within civil law, but not valid according to Church law.”

This means that she and Nicola can marry in a Catholic Church and also that she’s more than moved on from her ex-husband.

Not only was the announcement news to her castmates and the live audience but also to Nicola.

“Nicola, I did not tell you this, but I did actually receive an answer from the Tribunal,” Meisha told Nicola as he recorded his segment from Israel.

“I just wanna let you know that no matter what they said, I love you, and it does not change how I feel about you,” Meisha continued. “But fortunately, they gave me the annulment. It is nothing but a celebration when you get to Minnesota with me!”

Are Meisha and Nicola married?

Although Meisha and Nicola have been given the green light to get hitched and were even spotted together here in the U.S., it appears that they aren’t husband and wife just yet.

In a recent Instagram post, Meisha responded to a follower who implied that Nicola is already her husband.

The Instagram user remarked about her car, asking, “Do you let your husband, Nicola, drove that beautiful car?”

In response, Meisha commented, “Husband?”

While they may not have gotten married yet, Meisha made it clear that when their wedding day comes, she couldn’t be more ready to consummate their marriage, despite Nicola’s lack of experience in the bedroom.

And as we learned during Part 1 of the Tell All, 46-year-old Nicola is confident that he’ll have no issue pleasing his wife either.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.