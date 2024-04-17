Who is Manuel’s baby mama? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance star’s ex

Manuel Rojas has left a lot of unanswered questions regarding his past.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie and his wife, Ashley Michelle, are currently featured in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

After being introduced to the couple in Season 10 of the flagship series, we’re now watching their storyline continue and learning more about how flawed their relationship is.

Aside from their many differences and frequent arguments, Manuel’s family in Ecuador has become a huge concern for Ashley.

Manuel left his loved ones in Ecuador to come to America with Ashley, including his 12-year-old and 14-year-old sons.

Manuel’s shadiness concerning his family is a cause for concern for Ashley, especially since he didn’t tell his mother that he was leaving the country.

On top of that, Ashley has yet to meet Manuel’s teenage sons, and he’s reluctant to talk about them in front of her.

Manuel’s previous life in Ecuador is raising a lot of questions about his ex

In the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we learned that Manuel’s ex has been asking about him.

Manuel’s friend, Jonathan, dropped the bomb on 90 Day Fiance viewers but told Ashley she had nothing to worry about.

According to Jonathan, Manuel doesn’t have any contact with his ex, but she has been reaching out to his friends, which could mean there’s more going on than meets the eye.

With all of the mystery surrounding Manuel’s former life in Ecuador, 90 Day Fiance viewers want to know who his ex is, so we did some digging.

We don’t know for sure who Manuel’s baby mama is — or even whether there might be two — but we did find a photo that could be one of Manuel’s exes.

Could this be Manuel’s baby mama?

Manuel’s Facebook page has a selfie from 2016 featuring himself and an unidentified woman.

In the pic seen below, Manuel appears shirtless as he and the mystery woman lay in bed for a smiley snap.

Manuel didn’t provide a caption for the eight-year-old photo, but there are quite a few comments in which his Facebook followers referred to him as their “brother-in-law.”

Manuel’s previous relationship status remains unclear, but according to some 90 Day Fiance skeptics, he could be sending money to a secret lover back in Ecuador.

90 Day Fiance viewers suspect Manuel is hiding a wife in Ecuador

In a Reddit post, 90 Day Fiance viewers hypothesized that perhaps Manuel is hiding a wife back in Ecuador.

“Call me crazy – I think Manuel has a wife back home he’s sending money to,” surmised one such Redditor.

“Only one wife?” asked another. “It sounds like he has a couple of wives and families at least he is funding and his previous travelling job helped him do that.”

Some 90 Day Fiance fans think Manuel is hiding a wife in Ecuador. Pic credit: u/Ali_Cat222/Reddit

Others chimed in, admitting that they’d thought the same thing: Manuel has a wife back home.

We don’t have any evidence to support the claims, but it’s certainly a possibility.

Nonetheless, Manuel’s behavior surrounding his family in Ecuador raises huge red flags in his and Ashley’s marriage.

There’s still plenty more to come this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so stay tuned to find out if Manuel shares any information about his ex/baby mama.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.