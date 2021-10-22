Who is Mallard on The Masked Singer? Everything we know so far

Mallard on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer keeps fans excited for two big reasons.

First, there are the fun costumes and often great singing on the show. The second is the mystery of who is under those costumes, and the fans often argue and debate the identities all the way up to their unmasking.

What is great is that the judge’s choices are so often off the wall that fans in attendance mock them when they throw out big names that fans know would never be on the show, to begin with.

This season, there is a competitor called Mallard and many fans think they know who he is, although the judges have made some bizarre guesses up to now.

The Masked Singer Mallard clues

Mallard has performed twice so far this season on The Masked Singer.

The two songs that Mallard has sung are Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) by Big & Rich and My House by Flo Rida.

There were also clues given in his packages.

He is “living the high life” and said he has a best-selling book and a platinum album. There is also a stagecoach. He drinks some tea and said he is “always hustling.”

There is a women’s leather shoe.

Mallard said his first job was selling worms. There is also a sign that said: “he ain’t no Quack.”

He found the human jukebox on a school bus and there is a reference to putting a quarter in his armpit, making him sing. His BFF is Chris Pratt.

There is a tiny statue of a deer.

He met his wife in fourth grade and proposed on a moonlight hike. His wife has been to all his performances.

So, who is Mallard?

We believe he is Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty fame.

Why is Mallard on The Masked Singer Willie Robertson?

Willie Robertson and Chris Pratt are friends. He has several books he wrote about hunting and he has a Christmas album he released.

His first job was on a worm farm and he has told the human jukebox story before.

“Mallard” that’s more of a Wood Duck,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Besides the eye color masked singer. Is that Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty lol.”

"Mallard" that's more of a Wood Duck… besides the eye color masked singer. Is that Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty lol #maskedsinger

The judges, as usual, gave some completely ridiculous and far-out guesses.

Robin Thicke guessed it could be Garth Brooks or Alan Jackson. Jenny McCarthy guessed Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Lyle Lovett, and Kenny Chesney. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Brad Paisley, Sam Hunt, and Dierks Bentley.

Ken Jeung thought it was Billy Ray Cyrus, the only pick that made any sense.

However, we are sticking with Willie Robertson.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday night at 8/7c on Fox.