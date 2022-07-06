Who is MAFS’ newest expert Dr. Pia Holec?

Dr. Pia Holec will replace Dr. Viviana as Married at First Sight’s sex expert. Pic credit: @sexdrpia/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres tonight, and the San Diego singles won’t be the only new faces on the show.

It was announced earlier that staple expert Dr. Viviana would be exiting the show and replaced by not one but two new experts.

Dr. Pia Holec is the expert taking over Dr. Vivian’s role and offering counseling relating to sex.

Here’s what to know about MAFS’s new psychotherapist.

Who is Dr. Pia Holec?

Dr. Pia Holec is a Chicago native and well-trained in her field.

Dr. Pia has plenty of experience and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Illinois. The MAFS expert went on to The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, where she received her Master of Arts and Doctorate of Clinical psychology.

After training at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center in their Marital and Sex Therapy Department, she began to specialize in working with couples and treating sexual dysfunction, which will equip her to help the 10 San Diego singles preparing to marry strangers.

Outside of the clinical field, Dr. Pia is committed to helping minority and underserved communities who don’t often have the same access to therapeutic services. Since high school, Dr. Pia has channeled her passion for helping others through volunteering and raising mental health awareness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dr. Pia currently works as a psychotherapist at the Resilience Psychological Service and has now ventured into becoming a television personality with her joining the Married at First Sight expert panel.

Where can you find Dr. Pia Holec on Instagram?

Dr. Pia Holec is on Instagram at @sexdrpia.

She currently has 6,501 followers, but that’s likely to climb as Married at First Sight Season 15 airs, with experts such as Dr. Viviana boasting 122k followers after becoming a TV personality.

Dr. Pia’s Instagram bio lists her as a psychotherapist, sex therapist, relationship guru, speaker, and AKA.

Dr. Pia’s Instagram does not feature too much about her personal life as she chooses to focus almost all of her posts around her profession as a sex therapist.

She often shared videos to raise awareness about important topics in her field and in today’s world.

With so much knowledge in her field and experience under her belt, Dr. Pia certainly appears to have a lot to offer to the San Diego couples. Time will tell if her matchmaking skills prove to be successful as well.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.