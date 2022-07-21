Who is Love Island USA blonde bombshell Mady McLanahan?

Mady is shaking things up in the villa. Pic credit: Peacock

Love Island USA blonde bombshell Mady McLanahan made waves from the moment she entered the villa alongside Valerie Bragg.

The two new girls meant more ladies than gents in the villa, and someone would get burned.

After a steamy competition, Mady and Val were still finding their groove when Love Island USA threw them a classic curveball. A recoupling was taking place that night, with Val and Mady making the picks.

Mady made a bold move and went for Andy Voyen, who she was smitten with after their treehouse talk. That left Courtney Boerner single and vulnerable to be dumped from the villa.

As Love Island USA viewers wait to see what unfolds between Andy and Mady, what else is there to know about the blonde bombshell?

Let’s take a look.

Who is Mady McLanahan on Love Island USA?

Mady revealed on the show that she does social media for her family’s business, The Vintage Leopard.

Although Mady described it as an online clothing brand, the company sells more than just clothes. The Vintage Leopard has hats, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories.

Texas also plays a big part in the company, which makes sense since Mady and her family are originally from there. She calls Oklahoma home now, though.

When it comes to her personal life, Mady knows exactly what she wants, and that’s a humble guy. The 26-year-old isn’t into those cocky guys at all.

Mady also doesn’t like guys who are materialistic, even though she does admit that online shopping is her hobby.

Where to find Love Island USA bombshell Mady McLanahan on Instagram?

Social media is the name of the game for Mady and not just for her family’s business. Mady has quite the presence on TikTok (@madymclanahan) where she likes to do fun crazy videos.

Over on Instagram, her handle is the same, @madymclanahan, but she doesn’t have nearly as many followers, at only 7k. However, that doesn’t stop her from posting some smoking hot content.

Mady has no problem showing off her style or assets on social media. One post featured Mady heating things up with her love of bikinis and tiny dresses while on vacation with a couple of friends.

Last year Mady got her leather on in tight black pants and a pale pink sleeveless crop top that highlighted her killer bod in all the right places.

Mady McLanahan certainly knows how to bring the heat on social media. However, her Instagram feed doesn’t have a lot of content.

Either she just doesn’t post that much on Instagram, or she deleted some stuff ahead of her Love Island USA appearance.

What do you think of Mady?

