Who is Little People, Big World star Chris Marek? Everything to know about Amy Roloff’s husband

Little People, Big World viewers first met Chris Marek during Season 16 of the hit TLC series. Here’s a look at Chris’ personal life outside of reality TV.

LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff took a huge step in 2016 when she attended a singles’ mixer following her divorce from Matt Roloff. Although she was paired with another man named Bob, Chris soon asked her to accompany him on a motorcycle ride, and the rest is history, as they say.

Chris and Amy got engaged in September 2019, and the couple exchanged vows in August 2021. Now that they’re officially a couple, Chris has been a prominent part of the cast of LPBW in recent seasons.

So, who is Chris Marek, and what do we know about his personal life?

Chris, 60, works as a real estate agent for Knipe Realty in Portland, Oregon, and has been working in the industry for 23 years. Chris has been successful as a realtor, selling homes ranging from $400,000 to over $1 million.

Per his bio on realtor.com, Chris touts, “I take great pride in offering superior service to my clients. If you’re in the market to buy or sell a home please give me a call, I’d be happy to discuss your needs and provide advice at no obligation to you.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Chris has amassed an impressive net worth aside from filming for LPBW. The site reports that Chris is worth around $1 million, while his wife Amy, 60, is worth $6 million.

Everything to know about LPBW star Chris Marek

Salary.com reports that realtors in the Portland, Oregon area earn a median salary of $46,314, but this can widely vary depending on education, certifications, and experience.

It’s unclear whether Chris receives an income for his help during pumpkin season on Roloff Farms, however. LPBW viewers learned last season that Chris trained to take over Zach Roloff’s role as a tour guide during pumpkin season.

Chris Marek and Amy Roloff enjoy traveling and cooking together in their free time

Chris is also a motorcycle enthusiast. In his and Amy’s free time, the couple often travels the country on his Indian-brand bike. Although it doesn’t appear that Chris is on social media, Amy often shares pics and videos of their personal life on her Instagram.

Chris and Amy often enjoy date nights with friends, taking in the local music, and Chris often accompanies Amy on IG for her frequent cooking videos as well as her YouTube channel, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

