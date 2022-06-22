Who is Lace Larrabee on America’s Got Talent and where can you find her on Instagram?

Lace Larrabee on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

This week on America’s Got Talent, there was a rash of comedians, and they performed together.

This wasn’t something that was edited together, either, to show three in a row. These three comedians were all backstage together and went out one at a time to perform.

First was a British-African comedian named Chris James and then a more edgy comedian named Connor King followed him. Chris got all four yes votes, while Connor got a no from Howie Mandel but moved on anyway.

However, with a group of comedians this year that included Hayden Kristal as a deaf performer and Jack Williams with a funny ventriloquist act, the bar has been set high.

That made Lace Larrabee, who performed after Chris and Connor, ready when she came out onto the stage.

Here is what you need to know about Lace Larrabee on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Lace Larrabee on America’s Got Talent?

Lace Larrabee is an Atlanta-based comedian who tours around the country. She created her own comedy club in 2017 called Laugh Lab Comedy, which is exclusively for female stand-up comedians.

She also has a podcast she hosts called Cheaties Podcast and it was featured on The Weather Channel show, Weather Gone Viral. She was also featured on Flophouse on Viceland.

Before she went out, she told Terry Crews that she has been ready for this rejection her entire life.

Sofia asked how old she was, and Lace said she was 38 before saying she shouldn’t ask a woman that question.

She then started with a joke about her name, where she said her name was really Lace. She said that is what you are named when both your parents were 17 when you were born.

“Yes, you too can share a name with an original American Gladiator if your mother was left unsupervised after cheerleader practice.”

She then said she loved her parents, even though they both wanted grandkids. This caused Sofia to interrupt and ask if they were still together, and Lace never missed a beat.

She said her mother would send her a message that said she bought a cute dress for a granddaughter when Lace had one. She said she responded with pictures of cute nursing homes. She then hit the punchline saying, “I’m poor but Costco sells caskets and I already bought two of them.”

She had Heidi and Sofia laughing and Howie gave her a standing ovation.

Howie said that because Sofia started talking to her in the middle of the performance, and Lace didn’t miss a beat and blew them away.

She got all four yes votes.

Where can you find Lace Larrabee on Instagram?

Fans can follow Lace Larrabee on Instagram at @lacelarrabee.

She has 5,863 followers and 768 posts.

As active as she is, fans will get a lot of funny posts if they are following her. However, she also has a ton of great personal pics, taking her fans behind the scenes of her life.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.