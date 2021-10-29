Who is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiance Josh Bryant? The Voice advisor is engaged

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant. Pic credit: @kchenoweth/Instagram

Kristin Chenoweth just appeared this season on The Voice as Ariana Grande’s battle advisor and now she is getting married.

Chenoweth offered the exclusive for her engagement announcement to People and Vogue, who both co-announced the big news.

Kristin then followed that up with a post on her Instagram Feed of her and her lucky new fiance, Josh Bryant.

The Voice advisor Kristin Chenoweth is getting married

Kristin Chenoweth, 53, is getting married to Josh Bryant.

The proposal took place on the roof at New York City’s Rainbow Room where Josh gave Kristin a Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring.

They then celebrated the event with dinner at Fresco by Scotto that same night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve been the runaway bride,” Chenoweth said. “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

“My best friend and soulmate said ‘YES’ to me!,” Bryant said. “Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!”

Kristen then took to her Instagram page to pop the news to her fans there, after the big announcements were made.

“Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar,” Chenoweth posted on Instagram. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!”

Who is Kristin Chenoweth’s fiance, Josh Bryant?

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant met in 2016 when Josh’s band, Backroad Anthem, performed at Kristen’s niece’s wedding.

The two then began dating in 2018 when they met up again. This time, Backroad Anthem was hired to play at Kristin’s nephew’s wedding.

The two quarantined together in 2020 in New York City and spent a lot of time creating TikTok videos for their fans.

“We managed to stay creative and still have a good time,” Chenoweth told PEOPLE. “My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I’m good at TikTok. I didn’t know what TikTok was, I didn’t necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help.”

Neither Kristen nor Josh have ever been married. Kristin was engaged once before to actor Marc Kudisch, but they never got married.

The couple has a love of music in common, but Chenoweth, a Broadway star, said Josh had only been to two Broadway shows in his entire life.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.