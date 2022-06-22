Who is Kieran Rhodes on America’s Got Talent and where can you find him on Instagram?

Kieran Rhodes on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There have been some amazing singers on America’s Got Talent already this season.

Lee Collinson came to AGT from Britain and impressed the judges with his vocals, moving on to the next rounds. Drake Milligan, who at one time was on American Idol, showed up with his new band and blew the judges away.

This week, a singer named Kieran Rhodes showed up on the show and not only sang but played the piano as well.

Here is what you need to know about Kieran Rhodes on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Kieran Rhodes on America’s Got Talent?

Kieran Rhodes has a lot of prestige coming into America’s Got Talent.

Unlike some other singers, who got their start on TikTok or practiced their performances playing in clubs, Kieran attends the Berklee College of Music in Boston, studying songwriting and piano. He even co-wrote a song for the Food Network show, Restaurant Impossible.

Kieran said that he was self-taught before going to college, learning from YouTube videos.

He came out and introduced himself, saying he was 20 and was from New York. He said that he was a baseball player, but he wanted to learn to play music and watched Billy Joel and decided he would rather do that for the rest of his life.

He said there are hardly any students at Berklee who are self-taught, which makes it intimidating for him. He said other students have been training their whole lives to do it and it is everything to them, but he just has to remember who he is and why he is there.

He said that America’s Got Talent was the best stage to introduce himself to the world.

Kieran then started playing Billy Joel’s She’s Got a Way. The crowd was liking it, but then Simon Cowell stopped him. The crowd was not happy, but Simon had a question.

Simon asked if Kieran wrote his own songs, and he said he did. He asked if he had one with him, and Kieran said he did.

It is called Disengage. Simon asked what it was about, and Kieran said he wrote the song while trying to get through a bout of depression last semester, so Simon asked him to sing it.

It was a huge improvement since he wasn’t singing someone else’s song, and he was singing something that meant something to him.

He got all four yes votes.

Where can you find Kieran Rhodes on Instagram?

Fans can follow Kieran Rhodes on Instagram at @kieranrhodesmusic.

He has 4,930 followers and 114 posts. His bio reads that he is a “writer of songs.”

Fans can catch more of Kieran’s original music by following him.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.