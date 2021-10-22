Who is Jester on The Masked Singer? Fans believe they know the rocker’s identity

Jester on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

This week saw a new wildcard enter the competition on The Masked Singer and Jester was polarizing, to say the least.

When Jester came out, many fans recoiled in terror, as it is a slightly scary-looking costume, perfect with Halloween around the corner.

Then Jester began his performance with the rock and roll anthem School’s Out by Alice Cooper.

There were some clues given and then the judges made some interesting choices, with two pretty good guesses and two almost certainly out of the question.

Here is what we know about Jester so far on The Masked Singer.

Jester’s performance and clues on The Masked Singer

The clues after just one appearance are a little slim.

Jester said he will do “whatever it takes” to entertain. He sang “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper. He is said to be an icon to some fans and a scoundrel to others. However, he is not a “bad guy.”

One judge had a good guess and another pair had guesses that were, as is normal with The Masked Singer, way out there.

The two far out guesses were Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snyder and Roger Daltrey from The Who.

Snyder isn’t the kind of person who would really go on a show and make a mockery of an Alice Cooper classic. As for Daltrey, there is almost no way he would perform on The Masked Singer.

The other guess was a great one.

Guest judge Leslie Jordan thought it was Ricky Gervais.

However, we believe that Jester is none other than actor Jack Black.

The Masked Singer fans believe Jester is Jack Black

Fans on social media almost unanimously thought Jester was Jack Black, with a few throwing Ricky Gervais’ name in the mix.

“Definitely Jack Black. And I don’t even watch this show lmaoooo,” one person posted on Twitter.

Another fan pointed to a clue in Jester’s movements, saying “Just saw a clip of the Jester from The Masked Singer – and if y’all don’t know that’s Jack Black, you need to rewatch School of Rock…and even The Holiday. I mean, even the hand motions give it away!”

That also points to the fact that he sang the rock song School’s Out and one of his best movies was School of Rock.

He has also been called a scoundrel in his movies and he is an icon to many thanks to his over-the-top role in his own rock band Tenacious D.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.