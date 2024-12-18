Who is Jennifer Tilly’s boyfriend, Phil Laak? That’s the question on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans’ minds as they get to know the famous actress better.

Jennifer has brought a new vibe to RHOBH, not just because of her fashion flare.

On the hit Bravo show, Jennifer recently mentioned her many homes and her poker player boyfriend.

It turns out that Jennifer has been dating Phil for two decades.

They began dating in 2004 after crossing paths at a poker tournament.

Jennifer first revealed the relationship in 2005, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, when she referred to Phil as “sort of the guy I’m seeing.”

According to online sources, Phil is an Irish poker player who has made quite a good living with a net worth of $20 million. Phil has been playing poker professionally since 1999.

In 2010, Phil broke a Guinness World Record by playing poker for 115 hours straight with only a 5-minute break per hour. Phil also coined the term “felted,” which is used when a player is eliminated from a game.

In addition to playing poker, Phil wrote a column about the game for 10 years before Bluff magazine folded. Now, he provides poker commentary.

When he’s not playing poker, Phil enjoys traveling with his lady love, Jennifer. Although Phil hasn’t been active on social media in years, Jennifer often shares photos of them.

Most recently, the two got in the holiday spirit together, posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Jennifer also posted a Thanksgiving photo of the two holding pumpkins together this year.

Before her relationship with Phil, Jennifer was married to Sam Simon, the co-creator of The Simpsons. The royalties from The Simpsons, which she received in the divorce, have added to Jennifer’s vast net worth.

Jennifer Tilly continues to impress on RHOBH

We are only five episodes into Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Jennifer has been killing it. The actress has managed to stay out of the drama while knowing people’s business.

Although she was brought in as a friend of Sutton Stracke, Jennifer was already friends with Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. In fact, Jennifer, Kathy, and Sutton are very close.

So far, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has focused on the rift between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHOBH is taking a break, so perhaps we will see Jennifer bring some drama when the show returns.

