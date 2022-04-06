Who is Hena Doba? Cheddar anchor could join RHONY cast

News anchor Hena Doba could be a new Real Housewives of New York City cast member. Pic credit: WCCO – CBS Minnesota/YouTube

Reports have surfaced that one famous Manhattan lady might be getting an apple soon!

Multiple sources have claimed that Cheddar anchor Hena Doba has been in talks with Bravo to join the new and improved version of the iconic franchise, Real Housewives of New York City. Hena is allegedly in early talks with the network about the opportunity to be a full-time housewife.

Hena tweeted about the talks with RHONY today but was tight-lipped about what might actually be happening between her and Bravo.

How close is Hena to being a Housewife?

Page Six reported on Tuesday that Hena is in talks with Bravo to be a star on the new RHONY. An insider says that casting directors reached out to Hena, and she’s been talking with the network about the opportunity. It’s unclear how far along in the process she is.

The source says casting for the show is in the very beginning stages, but Hena is the first name that has been mentioned to the public. Neither Hena nor Bravo responded to requests for comment, but Hena did get wind of the news and tweeted about it.

She played it cool, but fans were excited about the possibility!

Pic credit: @HenaDoba/Twitter

Hena Doba did not confirm she was in the running for Housewives but did acknowledge that she was in Page Six.

Pic credit: @HenaDoba/Twitter

Hena is a career journalist and first-generation American

Hena was born to Pakistani parents and raised in Queens, New York. She went to SUNY Buffalo, where she studied Psychology and English, and found a love of journalism when she became an editor for the school paper.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After graduation, Hena got a job as a producer at an ABC affiliate in Watertown, New York, where she cut her teeth as an on-camera reporter during the September 11th attacks. Shortly after, she became the first Pakistani anchor in the country.

She went on to become the Breaking News Correspondent for CBS based out of New York. She was also the fill-in anchor for CBS Moneywatch on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. There, Hena became the first Pakistani American to anchor a national news show.

Current day, Hena is a host at Cheddar News. Cheddar News is the digital-first news network providing updates on trending stories in tech, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment, and culture. She is the anchor on Between Bells and the evening news show, the News Wrap, in addition to special weekly shows like All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion and Cheddar Climate.

Hena, 44, married Andrew Doba, who is a specialist in the fields of media strategy and crisis communications, in 2016. Andrew has one son from his previous marriage, and Hena is a step-mom to Henry.

If Bravo is looking for aspirational and diverse women, Hena sounds like a perfect fit to reflect today’s New York City.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.