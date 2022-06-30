Who is golden buzzer winner Lily Meola on America’s Got Talent and where can you follow her on Instagram?

Lily Meola with Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

This week’s America’s Got Talent episode had Heidi Klum give out her golden buzzer winner.

Her pick went to a singer named Lily Meola, who sang an original song called Daydreams.

Here is what you need to know about Lily on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Lily Meola on America’s Got Talent?

Lily Meola is a 27-year-old singer from Maui, Hawaii. She said in her audition on America’s Got Talent that she dedicated her performance to her late mother.

Her late mother was Nancy Meola, and she was once the assistant to entertainment manager, Shep Gordon.

In her introduction, Lily said that she had a previous record contract, but she never released an album out of it. She said that her mother contracted cancer and she became the primary caregiver, which caused her record label to drop her.

However, she had a song she wrote while she was on top of the world called Daydreams. After she was dropped and hit bottom after her mother’s death, the song had a new meaning for her and the song evolved over the years.

“I wrote it at a time when things were really beautiful and I was essentially living my daydream. I had a major-label record deal. I had a publishing deal. I had butterflies I was hatching. It was magical. And so, that’s where it originated,” she said.

“Then my life flipped upside down. I think maybe it was a bit of a blessing because it gave me some extra time to be there for her. She was my biggest cheerleader.”

Simon Cowell was worried that she wouldn’t be able to get through the song because she was already crying, but she said she would do her best.

“But you know, singing was something my mom and I really connected with, and it’s how I fell in love with music in the first place—her playing music in the car. So, I’m just trying to make her proud and continue to live my daydream.”

She wanted to sing it for the audition, and when she finished, she had Heidi Klum wiping away tears.

All four judges loved the song, Cowell congratulated her for getting through it, and Heidi offered her the golden buzzer. She will move on to the live episodes.

“I’m speechless,” Heidi said. “Just everything about you, you just light up. I see a light around you. Immediately, I fell in love with you… I really really like you, so I’m gonna push this Golden Buzzer for you. It’s you!”

Where can you follow Lily Meola on Instagram?

Lily Meola is on Instagram at @lilymeola. She has over 37,000 followers and 547 posts.

She has lots of current and throwback photos and is always updating her account with new pics.

She posted how much the golden buzzer meant to her.

“Going into this ‘audition’ I saw it as more of an opportunity rather than a competition,” she wrote in the caption. “A large stage and audience with maybe someone among it who might take something away from my song and experience.”

“In no way shape or form did I even slightly expect a golden buzzer. Thank you @heidiklum for believing in me, and expanding this message to more people than I could’ve ever imagined.”

