America’s Got Talent: Who is golden buzzer winner Sara James and where can you find her on Instagram?

Sara James on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

In the third week of America’s Got Talent, the judges gave out their third golden buzzer.

In the first two weeks, Terry Crews gave out his golden buzzer to saxophone player Avery Dixon, who learned how to play to help him cope with childhood bullying. In the second week, Howie Mandel gave his to Maddie Baez, a young girl from the audience who wants to win to help her dad pay for cancer treatments.

In Week 3, there was no sad story – just a great singer that Simon Cowell was all in on.

Here is what you need to know about Sara James.

Who is Sara James on America’s Got Talent?

Sara James came out to the stage as a 13-year-old singer from Poland. She traveled to the United States to perform on the stage and try to impress the judges.

She did better than impress them.

Sara sang the Billie Eilish song Lovely and when she finished, only one judge spoke. The first one to speak up was Simon Cowell and he had made up his mind before anyone else could speak.

He said she wasn’t perfect, but added, “We’ve heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow. You have a real star glow about you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He then said he remembered his first time in the United States and how much those memories meant to him. Since this was Sara’s first time in the U.S. as well, he wanted to make it just as memorable.

“This is probably where you dreamt of performing. I can remember when I came to America for the first time … that was a moment I’ll never forget,” Cowell said. “II want to make this a moment for you to remember forever.”

He then reached over and hit the golden buzzer. The moment was special, and the young girl was swept up in her emotions and began crying

This means that Sara is moving on straight to the live rounds.

Where can you find Sara James on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow Sara on Instagram at @sara_james_music.

While only 13, she has over 242,000 followers and 201 posts.

There are lots of fun photos she has up on her page, most with captions in Polish.

She also has a recent post that shows part of her new music video, My Wave.

Fans can watch the My Wave video on YouTube.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.