Who is Glen Powell? What to know about the actor featured on Michelle Young’s latest group date

Michelle Young had a Top Gun-themed group date and was assisted by two celebrity actors from the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick film.

American actor Glen Powell was one of the celebrities who made an appearance on the latest episode of The Bachelorette and helped Michelle and her men ‘take flight’.

Here’s what to know about the gregarious actor.

Who is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell is a multitalented actor, writer, and producer who recently turned 33-years-old in October.

Glen was born and raised in Austin, Texas, and he majored in Radio, Television, and Film at the University of Texas at Austin as well as joining the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Powell got his start by acting in professional theatre and had roles in The Music Man and The Sound of Music among others. He later moved to Los Angeles and began working in film and television.

Glen had a role in the Denzel Washington-led film The Great Debaters and he has been in several films and television shows since. Glen’s work can be seen in shows such as CSI: Miami, Without a Trace, Rizzoli & Isles, and The Lying Game. Glen’s film roles include playing characters in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Hidden Figures, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Most recently, Glen filmed the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick. The film stars Tom Cruise and will be released in May 2022.

In the film, Glen plays the character Hangman, who he describes as the best pilot in the navy. Glen’s role in Top Gun as well as his self-proclaimed early obsession with aviation explains why Glen appeared on Michelle’s adventurous group date.

Michelle Young puts her men in the danger zone

During the group date, Michelle, Glen, and actor Jay Ellis assigned nicknames to the guys and tested their endurance through a spinning machine as well as a combative dog fight.

Will Urena came out the victor during the group date after professing his love to Michelle in Spanish on the spinning contraption and defeating his nemesis Peter the pizza boy during their dog fight.

Will’s win on the group date won him a bomber jacket and a car ride with Michelle in a vehicle from Top Gun. However, Will’s day was soiled when Peter threw his jacket in the pool.

With more group dates in store, we’ll have to see which celebrities show up and what drama ensues amongst the men in the house.

