Who is Gino Palazzolo’s ex-wife? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance star’s former spouse

Before Jasmine Pineda came into the picture, 90 Day Fiance star Gino Palozzolo had another leading lady in his life.

During Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Gino and Jasmine, a seemingly mismatched pair.

TLC’s cameras have continued to follow Gino and Jasmine’s tumultuous love story, and the couple is sharing their current relationship storyline in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

Gino only has eyes for Jasmine these days — although Jasmine would strongly disagree. Remember the lip gloss fiasco? But over a decade ago, that wasn’t the case.

That’s because Gino was married to another woman, who, like Jasmine, was not a U.S. citizen.

Monsters and Critics can confirm that Gino’s ex-wife is named Denise, and the two were married in 2005. But seven years later, Gino filed for divorce on December 7, 2012.

Gino Palazzolo met his ex-wife, Denise, while working in Brazil

Their divorce was finalized on June 7, 2013, and the couple doesn’t share any children.

Gino filed for divorce from Denise in 2012. Pic credit: Wayne County Clerk Records Division

While it looks as though Gino has scrubbed all evidence of his and Denise’s love story from his Instagram feed, there are still some photos of the former couple circulating online, which you can view here.

It appears that Gino met Denise during a work trip while employed by Ford as an engineer.

Gino’s ex, Denise, resembles Jasmine Pineda

In his bio, Gino explains that he spent six months in Brazil and calls it “the best experience” of his life.

And interestingly, but perhaps not surprisingly, Denise is a dead ringer for Jasmine before she underwent plastic surgery.

As Gino explained during an introductory confessional on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, “I’ve had a couple serious relationships in the past. My ex-wife is from Sao Paulo, Brazil.”

“We met around that time and we knew we were in love and we wanted to be together. And so, I brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa,” Gino explained.

And Denise made a cameo during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance — well, sort of.

Jasmine was not happy to find reminders of Denise in Gino’s home

For starters, Jasmine compared her dog, Coco’s appearance, to Denise’s dog, which also happened to be a small, white canine, sharing side-by-side pics of the pups with TLC’s producers.

Jasmine found the photos by sifting through Denise’s social media photos and screenshotting pics of her fluffy pet.

Jasmine took it further and shared another set of comparison photos on Instagram, seen below.

As we also watched in the most recent episode, Speak Now or Hold Your Peace, Jasmine was cleaning when she stumbled across some keepsakes that Gino had held onto from years before he met her.

One of those items was a napkin from Gino’s 40th birthday party, which his ex, Denise, wrote on and he saved.

Jasmine was not happy to find a napkin that Gino’s ex-wife, Denise, wrote on for his 40th birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Predictably, Jasmine was not happy about it. Even though she continued to press Gino about it, trying to force him to admit that the napkin was sentimental to him, he stood his ground and insisted that it was no longer important.

So, in true Jasmine fashion, the Panamanian native handled it the way we would expect — by ripping it up and tossing the remains at Gino’s head.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.