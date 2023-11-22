Who is David Woolley? Everything to know about Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s husband

Christine Brown has found true love in David Woolley since divorcing Kody Brown.

Sister Wives fans have been cheering on Christine and David’s relationship since they went public with their romance earlier this year.

Christine took some time to herself after splitting from Kody, but it didn’t take long to find David and fall head over heels for the man who eventually became her husband.

Christine and David met on a dating app and proclaimed their love for each other on Valentine’s Day, uploading photos of themselves to their Instagram feeds.

It wasn’t long after they went Instagram official that David popped the question, and they announced they were engaged. Just several months later, David and Christine became husband and wife.

The happy couple is still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage after tying the knot in a “fairytale” ceremony in Utah in October 2023.

And since Christine introduced David to the world, he’s slowly opened up about his personal life, and as we recently learned, he will be appearing in future episodes of Sister Wives.

So, who is the man who stole Christine Brown’s heart? Let’s take a look at David Woolley’s life.

David Woolley is a widower with a large family who works in the drywall business

Before Christine, 51, came into his life, David, 59, was married to his late wife, Margaret Woolley, who ended her own life in 2012 at the age of 43.

David and Margaret share eight children and 10 grandchildren. David, who lives in Utah but hails from San Diego, California, owns his own business, David Woolley Drywall, which he has owned for 20 years and has worked in the field for over 40 years.

Before David’s Instagram feed became flooded with photos of himself and Christine enjoying life and traveling the world together, he mainly posted about his family and his love of cars.

In an Instagram post from July 2023, seen below, David uploaded a family photo of himself, his kids, and his grandkids.

In the accompanying caption, David shared a little about himself, noting that he and Margaret were married for 20 years before she passed away and that he lived as a single dad before meeting Christine.

David will appear on Sister Wives, and fans of the show already love him

David will make his Sister Wives debut on Sunday, November 26, when he joins Christine for the Season 18 Tell All, Sister Wives One on One.

In addition, Christine spilled the tea, revealing that David will also appear in a wedding special alongside her.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christine confessed, “You’re gonna see [David] a lot. He’s not in this season at all. He’s in a special, and, of course, he’s in our wedding.”

And, to confirm what Sister Wives fans have been curious about for months, David has met Christine’s ex, Kody Brown, in person and more than once.

As far as Sister Wives fans are concerned, they’ve certainly given David the stamp of approval and are thrilled to see him treat Christine like the “queen” that she is.

We can’t wait to meet David and watch his and Christine’s love story play out on Sister Wives.

The Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, November 26, at 10/9c on TLC.