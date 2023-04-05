Who is Darcey Silva’s love interest Zach? Here’s everything you need to know

This season on Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva met a new love interest, Zach, and it looks like she’s completely smitten.

After several failed attempts at love and firing her matchmaker, Darcey’s friend, Leslie, came through with a potential mate for the TLC star.

Leslie showed Darcey a photo of her friend, Zach, a personal trainer, and Darcey was instantly enamored by his good looks. To top it off, Darcey was equally impressed when Leslie told her that Zach works with children who are bullied and is a family-centered man.

Darcey and Zach eventually met in person, and although her attraction for him didn’t diminish, Darcey was shocked to discover that Zach practices celibacy.

Despite his celibate lifestyle, Darcey continued to pursue Zach and even asked him to be her plus-one for her sister Stacey’s wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, who is this handsome and charming man who Darcey is infatuated with?

Here’s everything you need to know about Darcey Silva’s love interest Zach

According to his Instagram bios (he has two IG accounts), Zach is an athlete, artist, and actor based in Miami, Florida. He also calls himself a “soldier of Allah” and often posts about his Muslim background on social media.

On one of his IG pages, Zach includes several hashtags in his bio, including #celibacy, #sobriety, and #philanthrophy.

Zach shares plenty of shirtless photos of himself on the beach as well as photos of himself jet-setting around the world and attending high-profile events.

Last month, Zach posted photos of himself dressed to the nines as he posed on the red carpet while in France for a 2021 Cannes Film Festival event.

Zach also shares videos of his personal training work — in one such video, Zach worked with a client on the beach. In the caption, Zach noted that he has 15 years of coaching experience.

Zach also noted that his classes are catered toward diverse demographics. He offers private or group classes and specializes in aquatic training, senior mobility, working with troubled teens, and autistic care, and works with clients as young as 3 years old.

Zach also highlights some of his modeling work on Instagram. In the post seen below, Zach graced the cover of the June 2021 issue of Miami Vibes magazine, in which he revealed his last name is Fazz.

The article states that Zach is a Holistic Athletic Advisor and Life Coach whose nickname is King Fazz. Zach explains in the article how his nickname came about.

“Fazz is my last name. ‘King’ is what people have called me along my journey, and as I became older, I began to understand why. A King is someone who lives for his people. A fearless man who will go to undying measures to help, protect, and inspire those around him,” Zach said in the article.

Per his Facebook page, Zach holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors from USC Marshall School of Business. His Facebook profile also states that he’s a native of California.

Zach’s LinkedIn profile states that he is a “Fitness Model & Athletic Advisor,” he previously worked as a fitness model and actor for BMG Model and Talent, and is skilled in deep tissue massage. He is also fluent in five languages, including English, Farsi, Hindi, Italian, and Spanish.

Darcey and Stacey both follow Zach on IG. Pic credit: @zafghanlion/Instagram

It’s unclear what Zach’s relationship status is currently with Darcey. However, both Darcey and Stacey follow Zach on both of his Instagram accounts.

Zach will be making another appearance on Darcey & Stacey this season when he accompanies Darcey to Stacey’s wedding as her date.

Darcey and Stacey also follow Zach on his secondary IG account. Pic credit: @kingfazz1/Instagram

Darcey already made Zach aware that her ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, would be in attendance, and he didn’t seem bothered by the idea, but the real question is, how will Georgi feel about it?

The two-hour finale of Darcey & Stacey airs on Monday, April 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.