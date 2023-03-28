Who is Darcey and Stacey Silva’s friend Michael Benz?

By now, Darcey & Stacey viewers are familiar with Darcey and Stacey Silva‘s trusty friend, Michael Benz, who has become a regular on the show.

The Silva twins’ longtime friend, most recognizable by his electric blue hair, has been by their side to cheer them on in their professional endeavors.

So who is Michael, and how did Darcey and Stacey meet their eclectically-styled friend? Here’s what we know about him.

Per his Instagram bio, Michael is a DJ and fashion designer who creates custom-painted illuminated jackets, armor, and masks. Michael often wears his creations during his appearances on TLC’s hit show Darcey & Stacey.

On his website, MichaelBenz444.com, Michael says his mission is to push “the artistic boundaries to bring uniquely sophisticated garments to share with the world,” which “inspire the entire art community.” In addition to attire, Michael sells crystals on his site.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Per his LinkedIn profile, Michael is a “Creative tech-fashion designer Located in Los Angeles, California, that designs, develops, and sells illuminated fashions and leather goods.”

Darcey & Stacey star Michael Benz is a designer and artist

Michael also lists himself as the Lead Graphic Artist for Kinetix Clothing, the Assistant Buyer for Flasher on Melrose Avenue, and a red carpet host for Wanna be me tv, “a network that covers red carpet, charity events and the celeb driven parties.”

As seen on his Instagram page, Michael’s work in the business has allowed him to rub elbows with celebrities such as Carmen Electra, Kendall Jenner, Tara Reid, Jayden Smith, Robin Thicke, and Steve Aoki.

So, how did Darcey and Stacey meet Michael?

“We met Michael when we first moved to L.A., and he was in the who’s who of Hollywood,” Stacey said during a confessional on an episode of Darcey & Stacey.

“Our company was just starting up, and Michael put us out there visually. He would network us at events, parties, red carpets,” Darcey added.

Darcey shared an instance when she and Stacey went to a Sports Illustrated fashion show, and Michael told them, “‘Get right up there on the red carpet.'”

“We weren’t even on the list!” Darcey shared. “He went up to the PR people and got us right up there, right in front of the line with all the press, and they went to town.”

During one of his confessionals, Michael said that he and the Silva twins collaborated on swimsuit samples, calling their interaction a “great fusion together.”

“We see things differently, and they see things the way they want it, and we just produce it together,” Michael added. “It’s great.”

Michael has been a constant supporter of Darcey and Stacey Silva’s professional endeavors

This season on Darcey & Stacey, Michael has been an integral part of the sisters relaunching their House of Eleven brand into brick-and-mortar stores.

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Michael showed up to Impossible Kicks to DJ for their collaboration with the sneaker resell chain, proving his loyalty to the Silva twins and how much he believes in their business.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.