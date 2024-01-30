Who is Clayton Clark’s sister Brandi? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance newbie

Sometimes, in the 90 Day Fiance world, viewers become just as consumed with the cast members’ family members as they do with the cast members themselves.

That’s become the case this season with Clayton Clark’s sister, Brandi Clark.

Clayton and his Peruvian fiancee, Anali Vallejos, have shared their storyline during Season 10 of the flagship series, and Brandi became a major part of that.

At the beginning of this season, it looked as though Anali and Brandi were going to butt heads in a big way.

But after this week’s episode, we saw a different side of Brandi and a possible relationship blossoming between her and Anali.

Brandi facilitated a bachelorette party for Anali, including a stripper and a party bus filled with plenty of penis-inspired decor.

The future sisters-in-law had a heart-to-heart, during which Brandi was dead set on getting Anali to spill all the piping hot tea by getting her drunk. As Brandi put it, “Drunk words are sober thoughts.”

Brandi also spilled some major tea to Anali, telling her how “disturbing” it is that Clayton and his mom, Violet, will always live together.

After this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, fans of the show are intrigued by Brandi and want to know more about his protective older sister.

Here’s everything we know about Clayton’s big sis.

Who is 90 Day Fiance Season 10 newbie Brandi Clark?

Per her Facebook page, Brandi is a native of Connersville, Indiana, and currently resides in Lexington, Kentucky.

Brandi also notes in her Facebook bio that she’s currently single. We learned from Clayton this season that Brandi has previously been married and divorced three times.

It appears that Brandi has a daughter and is also a huge dog lover with some fur babies, judging by her Instagram feed.

Interestingly, Brandi and Anali follow each other on Instagram, but Brandi and Clayton do not.

Per Zillow, Brandi worked for Real Estate by Cornerstone, LLC, as a real estate agent while still living in Connersville, Indiana. She hasn’t mentioned whether or not she’s practicing in her new home state of Kentucky.

Per her LinkedIn bio, Brandi worked as a Staffing Recruiter at Manpower while still living in Indiana.

Regardless of what we were able to dig up about Brandi, one thing is for sure: she’s made a lasting impression on 90 Day Fiance viewers.

90 Day Fiance viewers have grown to like Clayton Clark’s sister, Brandi

On X (formerly Twitter), Brandi is already garnering plenty of attention – which has mostly been positive.

One of Brandi’s fans asked if she could host the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All.

Brandi even earned herself her meme, as seen below.

And, if nothing else, Brandi has earned herself a reputation as a successful and fun-loving party planner after 90 Day Fiance viewers watched her throw Anali’s bachelorette soiree.

As one 90 Day Fiance fan stated: “Brandi knows how to throw a bachelorette party.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.