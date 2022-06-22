Who is Chris James on America’s Got Talent and where can you find him on Instagram?

Chris James on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There have been some great and unique comedians on America’s Got Talent already this season.

Last week, Hayden Kristal came out as a deaf comedian and used her life experience to create a very funny act. Jack Williams put on a brilliant ventriloquist act that had everyone laughing as well.

This week saw Chris James come out and perform for the judges, bringing his unique act as a British-African comedian.

Here is what you need to know about Chris James on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Chris James on America’s Got Talent?

Chris James is a British-African comedian who currently lives in the United States.

He is also a former model and has done voice work and acting over his career. He starred in the comedy Obamaland as Barack Obama and helped build his name as a comedian by working shows at colleges and comedy clubs.

He also had a show at the Laugh Factory you can watch here:

He came out and introduced himself, and it turned out that he was from the same place where Simon Cowell was born.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They didn’t waste any time as Chris started his standup act. Interestingly, the camera cut backstage to other standups while he was performing and AGT used some light background music while he was delivering his act.

His first joke was about being in a restaurant with his girlfriend when a fight broke out by the window. When she asked him to do something, he mentioned that his voice was not one that could stop fights.

“Stop it, you are being naughty,” he said.

He then said he went out and used a tough guy voice to tell them to break it up, and when one of them asked if he wanted some of this, he switched back to his British voice and said, “cheerio.”

The episode then immediately switched to the judges, with Howie Mandel saying Chris was likable and he got all four yes votes from the judges.

Where can you find Chris James on Instagram?

Fans can follow Chris James on Instagram at @chrisjamescomic.

He has 5,416 followers and only 21 posts. His bio just reads that he is a comedian who is currently on America’s Got Talent.

While he doesn’t have many posts on Instagram yet, he does have some of his jokes up there for fans to enjoy.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.