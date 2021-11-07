Who is Caterpillar on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues

Caterpillar on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer introduced the last wildcard with Beach Ball and now all the competitors are in place for the finals, and everyone has performed.

When beach Ball unmasked as Mama June and Honey Boo Boo, it left fans with a group of singers they have become familiar with.

However, one of the singers has remained questionable, but it looks like we have figured out who Caterpillar is from the clues.

Who is Caterpillar from The Masked Singer?

Caterpillar showed up in Week 4 as a wildcard.

In that first appearance, he sang If I Were a Boy by Beyonce and was safe, as that was the week Cupcake unmasked as Ruth Pointer from the Pointer Sisters.

Last week, Caterpillar came back and sang It’s Gonna Be Me by NSYNC. He stuck around as that was when Honey Boo Boo and Mama June went home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, who is Caterpillar on The Masked Singer?

In the clues, Caterpillar said he has a connection with Taylor Swift. Other clues included the Great Lakes, a basketball, and Michigan. There was also a hurricane.

Caterpillar also said his life has been one of metamorphosis.

We are certain that Caterpillar is Bobby Berk of Queer Eye.

Bobby Berk appeared in the Taylor Swift music video for You Need to Calm Down. Queer Eye is known as the Fab Five, and this was also the nickname for one of the greatest Michigan Wolverines college basketball teams in history.

As for the metamorphosis, Berk has always talked about how hard it was to grow up gay in the Bible Belt.

Berk is also an Emmy winner, which this season’s The Masked Singer has dozens of these in the lineup.

What is happening this week on The Masked Singer?

This week, there will be a double elimination on The Masked Singer.

This means two of the following will go home from Group A: Jester, Pepper, Skunk, or Bull.

The Group B competitors will get a week’s break from possible elimination. This includes Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts, Mallard, and Banana Split.

It will be interesting to see if any of the judges use the buzzer, since it has not come into play yet this season. It will also provide fans with a double-dose of one of the best parts of the show – unmasking the singers and seeing if our guesses are right.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.