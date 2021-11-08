Who is Bull on The Masked Singer? Here are the clues so far

Bull on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer is heading into a double elimination this week

The four people up for elimination this week are from Group A – Jester, Pepper, Skunk, or Bull.

With two of them going home, it will be time to unmask a pair of singers, but will Bull be one of them?

If so, we believe we know who is under the Bull mask this season on The Masked Singer.

What are Bull’s clues on The Masked Singer

This week, Bull will compete with Group A and there will be two people going home.

Bull has been one of the earliest introduced singers on The Masked Singer Season 6. He was there performing in the first week of the season.

This week will be Bull’s fifth musical performance on the show.

In Week 1, Bull came out and sang Drops of Jupiter by Train. He then performed on Night 2 with What Hurts the Most by Rascal Flatts.

In Week 3, Bull performed Circus by Britney Spears and in Week 5, it was Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan.

Those songs are so wide and varied that there is little way to pick out a celebrity based on just the songs. There was a rock song, a country song, a pop song, and a classic rock song.

That leads to the clues.

One of his clue packages has photos of tigers and lions flashing on the screen. Bull talked about Forbes magazine. He also said something about Hollywood taking notice of his talent.

There was also a photo of Disney Concert Hall.

He said he left a stable job to chase his dreams. There is a photo of Hall & Oates. He held up comedy and tragedy masks. He also showed scrubs and a stethoscope.

Who is Bull on The Masked Singer?

We are certain that Bull on The Masked Singer is Todrick Hall.

The clues about Hollywood taking notice could refer to his stint on American Idol, a show that moves to Hollywood when talent makes it.

He had roles in several Broadway musicals (the comedy and tragedy masks) but then he left and moved to California, saying that he could become more famous on YouTube than in small Broadway roles (chasing his dreams).

His second album is called Straight Outta Oz (lions and tigers is a famous quote from The Wizard of Oz).

Hall was also listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 To Watch.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.