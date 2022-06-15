America’s Got Talent: Who is Blade 2 Blade and where can you find them on Instagram?

Blade 2 Blade on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Before Blade 2 Blade came out, America’s Got Talent offered up a discussion about how much Simon Cowell loves extreme talents.

Simon was one of the judges for America’s Got Talent Extreme, which was canceled after one season. However, he had a chance to see another extreme act close up this week and got closer than anyone could have expected.

Here is what you need to know about the knife-throwing brothers, Blade 2 Blade.

Who is Blade 2 Blade on America’s Got Talent?

Blade 2 Blade is brothers Tyrone and Michael Laner, along with Julia Katharina. When introducing themselves, they admitted that their audition is very dangerous, and they admitted that they hit each other before.

They competed in 2021 on Spain’s Got Talent where the brothers throw knives at handheld targets, with the knives often flying off. They also got blindfolded and threw knives at each other again. The brothers made it to the semifinals.

Tyrone also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with Guillermina “Mina” Pagliergo, also making it to the semifinals with knife-throwing tricks.

Michael performed at PortAventura World, Int. Circus Festival of Italy, Krystallpalast Variete Leipzig, and more.

Julia Katharina began working with Blade 2 Blade in May 2022.

The group performed their knife-throwing act on America’s Got Talent. This happened while Sophia Vergara and Heidi Klum recoiled in terror at times, pointing out how the platforms they stood on were so wobbly.

However, the best thing about the performance happened after they finished. They invited Simon Cowell onto the stage. He agreed and they threw knives past the judge’s face.

Everyone was impressed and Blade 2 Blade finished with four yes votes.

Where can you find Blade 2 Blade on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow Tyrone Blade on Instagram at @tyronblade. He has over 2,700 followers and 684 posts. Michael is on Instagram at @michaelblade2. He has over 1,100 followers and 132 posts.

Tyron has some great videos showing what he can do with a knife, as well as his great accuracy.

Michael doesn’t have a lot of live videos up of their work, but he has lots of photos with the captions mostly in their native language.

Julia Katharina is on Instagram at @itsjulesinwonderland. She has over 1,200 followers and 264 posts.

She has some amazing videos of her aerial work.

