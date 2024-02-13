Who is Barbie on Below Deck?

Barbie on Below Deck has made quite an impression on fans, and Season 11 has only just begun.

Only two episodes have aired so far, but Barbara “Barbie” Pascual has become one hot topic.

The Argentina beauty’s wealth and comments about being raised by nannies put her on Below Deck fans’ radar.

So far, though, Barbie’s work ethic has been on point.

It’s her attitude and clashing with stew Cat Baugh that really has Below Deck fans’ interest in Barbie piqued.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Barbie.

Who is stew Barbie on Below Deck?

From the moment she boarded the St. David yacht, Barbie admitted she was a daddy’s girl who pretty much got whatever she wanted. Barbie may be spoiled, but as Below Deck viewers saw in her first confessional, Barbie proclaims to be “real as f**k.”

Barbie has been in yachting for over six years, working her way up the ranks. On the most recent episode of Below Deck, viewers got to see Barbie’s tablescaping skills.

It turns out that tablescaping and event planning are other passions of hers. In June 2023, Barbie launched her side business, Beyond the Table By Barbie.

“I am so excited to share with you a curation of my life long passion and hope you will be inspired. 🫶🏻 For yachts, parties, events, dinners, & More!” reads the bio on the official Instagram account for her company.

Barbie owns her own Tablescaping company. Pic credit: @beyondthetable_/Instagram

When she isn’t working, Barbie is jet-setting around to satisfy the travel bug in her. Barbie’s Instagram feed focuses on her travels as well as promoting her business.

Barbie on a recent visit to New York City. Pic credit: @barbiepascuall/Instagram

At this time her relationship status is unclear. There are no pictures of Barbie with someone special on social media, so if she is in a relationship, Babrie is keeping it private.

While Below Deck fans are certainly curious about Barbie, what we really want to know is if she will last all season long.

Does Barbie get fired on Below Deck Season 11?

The next preview hints at the trouble brewing between Barbie and Chief Stew Fraser Olender. They face off over Barbie being accused of being a b**ch and Fraser declaring that’s the way she’s acting toward him.

This follows Fraser trying to smooth things over between Cat and Barbie at the end of the most recent episode, only to have it blow up in his face. The conversation went south quickly, with Barbie and Cat getting heated and Fraser shutting it down.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser confirmed multiple firings happened on Below Deck Season 11. Below Deck, fans have bosun Jared Woodin at the top of the list, but honestly, Barbie isn’t far behind.

Be sure to tune in to learn more about Barbie Pascual and find out how she does on Season 11 of the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.