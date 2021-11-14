Who is Banana Split on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues

Banana Split on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

On The Masked Singer this week, there will be another double elimination as Group B will drop down to two singers.

Last week, Group A had a double elimination that sent home Jester (Johnny Rotten) and Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield).

This week, fans will see who will join Bull and Skunk in the semifinals.

One member of the final four in Group B is Banana Split, which is two people under the masks – one as banana and one as the ice cream.

Here is what we know about Banana Split on The Masked Singer.

Banana Split’s clues on The Masked Singer

Banana Split has been around since the start.

First up, the duo has sung three songs so far on The Masked Singer.

In Week 2, Banana Split sang A Million Dreams by Pink. Next, they sang Cry Me a River by Michael Buble.

In Week 6, they sang Let ‘er Rip by The Chicks.

Here are the clues for Banana Split so far on The Masked Singer.

The sneak peek special for the show had a set of three red dice, all with the number two displayed. The “2” might have to do with the fact there are two singers.

There was another set of clues that showed them toasting champagne glasses and shooting money guns.

In their first performance, they had the following clues: a collaborator, a stuffed rabbit, and a silver medal.

They also said that Ice Cream quit their day job when they thought they were making it big, but they had to beg to get it back when they didn’t make it.

Up next, they showed a yellow house, a song recipe cookbook, a small globe, a heart, a first aid kit (Red Cross), a plate with the word “nothing” on it, and a potato masher.

There were more clues with them saying the last time they worked together was “a nightmare.” There was also a toy bug, a bouquet of flowers, and the clue that they “bickered so much.”

Who is Banana Split on The Masked Singer?

We believe that The Masked Singer is Katherine McPhee and David Foster.

The three twos on the dice might refer to the birth of their son, who was born on 2/22 this year.

McPhee was on American Idol, and that could be her big break that didn’t quite take off so fast.

This week, Banana Split takes on Mallard, Queen of Hearts, and Caterpillar, and it is time to see who will represent Group B as the season rolls to its finale.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.