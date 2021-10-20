Who is Alec on The Bachelorette? What to know about Michelle Young’s suitor and where to find him on Instagram

South Carolina native Alec Thompson made it past the first rose ceremony on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is in full swing and Michelle Young has met the 30 men fighting to be the receiver of her final rose.

The educator from Minnesota stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation while on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and has now embarked on her own journey to find love.

The 28-year-old Bachelorette has her choice of NFL players to real estate developers, but ultimately she wants a man by her side that is supportive and looking to be the superman to her superwoman.

Alec Thompson is one of the 30 contestants this season and his southern drawl got him past the first rose ceremony.

Here’s what we know about the Southern Carolina native and where to find him on Instagram.

Who is Alec on The Bachelorette?

As per his official ABC bio, the 29-year-old from South Carolina amounts his philosophy as living to “make the most of every day.” Describing himself as “dependable and emotionally intelligent” these are two traits that Michelle is definitely looking for in her potential partner.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Revealing he was previously married, he “learned a lot about the value of commitment and what it takes to truly make love last.”

As to what the engineer is looking for, Alec hopes to “find a woman who appreciates how much his career means to him but will also make him want to be sentimental and bring out the fun side of him.”

He also notes that he is a true believer in that “old-school, head-over-heels unconditional type of love” and hopes to find that with Michelle.

Here’s where to find Alec on Instagram

Alex Thompson can be found on Instagram under the handle @alec_barrett_thompson.

As of the show’s premiere, he has over 3,000 followers but can expect that to grow as the series continues to show his personality.

His social media feed features photos from his collegiate sports days, something he has in common with Michelle. Fans will recall that Michelle played Division I basketball, the highest level in college sports.

His photos also feature various love ones, proving that he is family orientated, something that is very important to the latest Bachelorette.

Do you think Alec will receive Michelle Young’s final rose? Tune into The Bachelorette to watch Alec’s journey to love.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.