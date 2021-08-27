Who is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way new cast member Ellie? Everything you need to know

Ellie joins 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are looking forward to having two new couples with fresh drama to entertain this season. With that said, fans are curious to know more about Ellie Rose, the 45-year-old restaurant owner from Seattle who fell in love with 38-year-old Colombian native Victor.

Ellie has described that she and Victor haven’t spent much time together but are very much in love. They met while she was traveling South America in 2019 and have been in a long-distance relationship ever since.

She is in love enough to uproot her American life as a business owner and move to the small Colombian island of Providencia to help Victor rebuild his life after Category 5 Hurricane Iota rocked the island.

On the show, it looks like Ellie and Victor will struggle with trust and communication issues and financial concerns, but off-screen, there is more that fans should know about Ellie.

Ellie’s personal life and social media

Ellie owns Central Pizza in Seattle, which can be found at @centralpizzaseattle. There are few photos of Ellie on the page, and those photos have gotten endearing comments from followers.

Ellie launched a GoFundMe account to help with rebuilding Victor’s house as well as those of his family. In the description for the cause, Ellie wrote, “Providencia island, a Caribbean island that is part of the Colombian Archipelago of San Andrés, was hit by category 5 hurricane Iota and completely decimated on Tuesday, November 17th. My love, Victor, his family, and 5,000 other amazing people call this island home.”

She continued, “For two excruciatingly long days I did not know if they were dead or alive. Today we learned that while almost all of the infrastructure is destroyed, everyone survived!!”

Ellie’s personal Instagram, @ellroze, only has five posts, and none of them are of her. She also does not provide a bio, but she is followed by Victor and has pictures of her restaurant’s pizza.

The Other Way viewers are excited to have new cast members

90 Day viewers negatively reacted to the four returning couples on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way because they think their storylines will be predictable and manufactured.

The other new couple joining Ellie and Victor are Steven and Alina, who look like they will bring a fun and different element to the show. Viewers are looking forward to getting to know a few fresh people and hope their storylines are as entertaining as they seem from the trailer.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.