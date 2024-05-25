Who is 90 Day Fiance star Liz Woods’ daughter Ryleigh? Everything we know

With Liz Woods‘ return to the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, viewers are curious about her life offscreen.

That includes her 11-year-old daughter, Ryleigh, who made an appearance this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The last we saw of Liz on Happily Ever After?, she and Big Ed Brown had just broken up for good after he canceled their August 2023 wedding without telling her first.

Liz had just uprooted her life in California, giving up everything to relocate to Arkansas to start a life with Big Ed.

But Liz and Ed’s breakup caused a major glitch in her and Ryleigh’s plans, as we watched last week, and Ryleigh was headed back to San Diego to live with her biological father until Liz sorted out her living situation.

Before Big Ed came into the picture and stirred up drama in Liz’s life, she was married and divorced twice, as Liz explained during a confessional in October 2022.

Ryleigh’s father is Liz Woods’ high school sweetheart

Ryleigh’s father, Liz’s first husband, was Liz’s high school sweetheart. The two began dating when Liz was only 14 years old. They got married young, and soon after, their only child, Ryleigh Leanne, was born.

Liz and Ryleigh’s father split amicably after eight years together when Liz was 22.

Ryleigh actually played an important role in Liz and Big Ed’s relationship, because according to Liz, her daughter was “one [of the reasons] of why” she and Ed began dating in the first place.

“Ryleigh was actually the one to kind of get us to talk in a way. My daughter would come to work with me,” Liz told In Touch in 2021.

Not a lot is known about Liz and Ryleigh’s father’s relationship, but reportedly, Liz doesn’t have custody of her daughter and she lives in San Diego with her father.

Apparently, Liz’s ex is remarried and has three children with his current wife, whom Liz has spoken highly of on social media.

Liz told 90 Day Fiance producers a fight over taco spaghetti fueled her and Big Ed Brown’s breakup

Just the way Ryleigh played a role in Liz and Big Ed getting together, she was also indirectly involved in their breakup.

As we watched this season on Happily Ever After?, an argument in front of Ed’s family over Ryleigh’s taco spaghetti being “too spicy” was the catalyst for Ed to pull the plug on their wedding.

But when it came time for Liz and Ryleigh to bid adieu to Big Ed in Arkansas, Ryleigh handled it with maturity.

She accepted Big Ed’s apology and ended the conversation by telling him, “I love you.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.